The situation along the U.S.-Mexico border is not just about a ‘rise in illegal immigration,’ it is actually an orchestrated invasion of our country paid for by American tax dollars and facilitated by the treasonous Biden regime.

In a recent social media post, independent journalist Michael Yon, who has been documenting the situation for months while on the ground in Central and South America, posted a video of busses streaming out of a jungle assembly area under escort by police and military, en route to the United States.

“NOW — buses filled with unvetted Aliens just departing jungle. Driving through a network largely funded by US taxpayers to invade United States. Most are military aged males,” he posted on Twitter June 3.

“The men in these buses may be anywhere in America within 10-15 days. This is an invasion force facilitated by US military, Department of State, Homeland Security, CIA, and more. The routes in green — I just drew with my finger. Those are the routes the aliens just took from Colombia to get to the circle in Panama where I just made the video,” he added.

“Aliens continue on Highway 1 to Costa Rica and soon to your neighborhood. Interesting as I close this at 1916hrs Panama time, just heard 8 gunshots maybe not far away. I do not hear gunshots here as often as LA or San Diego,” he noted.

NOW — buses filled with unvetted Aliens just departing jungle. Driving through a network largely funded by US taxpayers to invade United States. Most are military aged males. The men in these buses may be anywhere in America within 10-15 days. This is an invasion force… pic.twitter.com/PKEuxTROEN — Michael Yon Jungle (@Michael_Yon) June 4, 2023

Illegal immigration has been a contentious issue in the United States for many years, and it has become even more so during the current administration of President Biden. Since taking office in January 2021, Biden immediately reversed many of the immigration and border policies implemented by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and these changes have led to a massive, intentional increase in illegal immigration.

One of the key factors contributing to the rise in illegal immigration during the Biden administration is the very real perception that the current regime is more welcoming to immigrants than the previous one; illegal crossings dropped to a 40-year low under Trump.

Biden promised to create a ‘more humane and fair immigration system’ by reversing Trump’s policies, such as the separation of families at the border (which happened under Obama/Biden too, by the way). This has led many people to believe that they will have a better chance of being granted asylum or other forms of legal status under the Biden administration.

Others note that the Biden administration’s decision to halt the construction of the border wall has also contributed to the rise in illegal immigration. The wall was one of Trump’s signature policies, and its construction had already begun when Biden took office. However, the new administration immediately halted the construction, arguing that it was a waste of resources and an ineffective way to address illegal immigration when, in reality, it was extremely effective where it was completed, as Border Patrol agents confirmed at the time. Critics argue that the decision to halt the construction has sent a message to potential immigrants that the US is less committed to securing its borders, and they have been proven correct.

In March 2021, the administration announced that it would increase the number of asylum officers and immigration judges to help process the large number of asylum claims being filed. The administration has also promised to work with Central American countries to address the root causes of migration and improve economic conditions in the region.

But the reality is, Biden’s handlers are not ‘working to curb’ illegal immigration, they are creating it on purpose. And our people will pay the price very soon.

