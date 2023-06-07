One of Hollywood’s most enigmatic and controversial icons is about to make some noise. According to reports, the actor and director is making a four-part docuseries about the $34 trillion child sex trafficking industry and will be calling out Hollywood, Ukraine, and other players.

Tim Ballard, founder of the charity Operation Underground Railroad, claimed back in January the docuseries was being made. Now, some reports seem to be confirming it.

“Four months later, what I thought was going to be maybe a documentary about Ukraine, ends up being a four-part docuseries, that’s almost done.” Ballard goes on to reveal that Ukrainians gave him over 10,000 names of children who’d been displaced by the war with Russia. “I know that human trafficking is a $32 billion-a-year business. It’s the fastest growing criminal enterprise in the world.”

We have not independently confirmed the story, but it’s blowing up on social media. Kari Lake posted a picture of Gibson on Twitter.

We talked about the tragedy at our border and the horrific child trafficking that’s happening the day this photo was taken. Mel Gibson’s heart and soul are in the right place.

We are praying for you and rooting for you.

— Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 7, 2023

Here’s Gibson talking obscurely about being “sacrificed” in Hollywood many years ago…

Mel Gibson is going to release a 4 part documentary exposing the 34 billion dollar child sex trafficking business. It's reported he will expose billionaires, Hollywood and countries like the Ukraine…🔥🔥🔥

If anyone can pull off an expose about Hollywood and other evil ringleaders in the child sex trade industry, it would be Mel Gibson. Let’s hope the rumors are true.