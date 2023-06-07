A U.S. intelligence community whistleblower claims UFOs have crashed, our government has them, and they have clear evidence they are not of human origin. Here’s the story to watch in your spare time.

Pentagon UFO whistleblower David Grusch says the United States is in possession of vehicles of non-human origin and bodies of the pilots. Full interview by Ross Coulthart & reaction by Ryan Graves.#ufotwitter #ufo #uap pic.twitter.com/oehU0iSTWT — UAP James (@UAPJames) June 5, 2023

Reactions have been as expected. Some are saying, “See, I knew it!” Many are yawning, claiming they didn’t need a whistleblower to tell them what they already knew. Most are unaware because corporate media is conspicuously ignoring the story.

There’s a take that I’ve seen some conservative and alternative journalists mention on social media the past day or so regarding the story. They’re saying it’s a conveniently timed bombshell to distract the masses from other pressing issues.

There's an op going on with the UFO stuff it's just not clear what that is Why do all of these intel and defense officials all of a sudden want us to think about this Could be simultaneously true that it's real and there's an ulterior reason they're promoting this now https://t.co/r4kjv1AtzR — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) June 6, 2023

Then, there’s Tucker Carlson’s take. The short version is that this should be the biggest story talked about by corporate media but they’re not allowed to because it’s all a big secret.

BOMBSHELL: @TuckerCarlson Drops the ‘Story of the Millennium’ – “UFOs Are Actually Real. And Apparently, So Is Extraterrestrial Life” “A former Air Force officer who worked for years in military intelligence came forward as a whistleblower to reveal that the US government has… pic.twitter.com/QKezsht4Vv — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 6, 2023

I can see either theory being true. Is the Deep State keeping it all secret because they simply don’t want us to know? Are they playing 4D chess and leaking the story at just the right moment?

My theory may be the weirdest of them all.

You see, I don’t believe in extraterrestrial life, at least not the way most think of it. I believe a combination of men, demons, and Nephilim working on behalf of the Powers and Principalities from Ephesians 6:12 are behind the entire UFO phenomenon.

It’s not just my Biblical worldview that drives this perspective. Scientists have gone on record saying it is more likely that UFOs and those piloting them are not from another planet but from another dimension. Inter-dimensional travel, by their reckoning, is more plausible. I’m not a scientist so I’m not going to even attempt to explain their perspective, but I do know it jibes with the idea that these “aliens” are actually demonic in nature.

If we are in the end times as many believe, then a worldview-shattering event may be on the horizon. The “announcement” of evidence or even contact with extraterrestrials would do the trick. I believe they’ve been setting us up for this announcement for decades and the time is drawing near.

I know, it’s a crazy thought. I’m not dogmatic on the issue because it’s far above my paygrade, but it’s the theory that I prefer. You can say I’m overboard with my conspiracy theories, but there are simply too many holes in the other theories I’ve heard. And if you don’t think the adversary is capable of pulling off a long con that spans decades, you don’t know the adversary well enough. No matter what the truth is, neither the existence of an apparent coverup nor the timing of it all bodes well for us.

With all that said, here’s an article by Michael Snyder from End of the American Dream that goes into more details about what’s been happening…

“There Is A Sophisticated Disinformation Campaign Targeting The U.S. Populace Which Is Extremely Unethical And Immoral”

Highly advanced aircraft of unknown origin have been flying around in our skies for a long time, and now a whistleblower has come forward with claims that the U.S. government has actually been able to retrieve “intact and partially intact vehicles”. If what is he is alleging turns out to be accurate, it has the potential to change everything. But this whistleblower is also warning that there has been a concerted effort by elements inside the intelligence community to keep this information away from Congress and away from the U.S. population as a whole. They don’t want us to know the truth, and that should greatly alarm all of us.

This week, 36-year-old David Charles Grusch made headlines all over the world when he started telling news outlets what he learned as a member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office…

David Charles Grusch, a veteran and former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office, has blown the whistle on this information, speaking with several news outlets about the crafts. “These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it a spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Mr Grusch told NewsNationNow.

If the U.S. government really has retrieved “non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed”, why can’t we see them?

What are they trying to hide?

According to Grusch, the recoveries that the U.S. government has made over the years include “intact and partially intact vehicles”…

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities,” Grusch said. “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.” Grusch told the Debrief that analysis determined that this material is “of exotic origin” – meaning “non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin”. “[This assessment is] based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” Grusch said.

If we have such vehicles, I would like to see them.

I am sure that you would too.

But these days just about everything is “classified”, and Grusch claims that even Congress is being kept in the dark…

An unclassified version of the complaint provided to us states that Grusch has direct knowledge that UAP-related classified information has been withheld and/or concealed from Congress by “elements” of the intelligence community “to purposely and intentionally thwart legitimate Congressional oversight of the UAP Program.” All testimony Grusch provided for the classified complaint was provided under oath.

If I was a member of Congress, hearing this would make me steaming mad.

Grusch also says that a “sophisticated disinformation campaign” has been targeting the general population for years, because they don’t want us to know the truth either…

Grusch told NewsNation the American public has been lied to for decades. “There is a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the U.S. populace which is extremely unethical and immoral,” Grusch said.

This confirms what many of us have suspected for a long time.

At times they will give us a little bit of the truth, but the intelligence community is purposely keeping most of what they have discovered away from us.

Grusch has submitted an official whistleblower complaint, and the Intelligence Community Inspector General has already determined that his whistleblower complaint is “credible”…

The Intelligence Community Inspector General found Mr Grusch’s complaint to be “credible” and “urgent” in July 2022 and a summary was given to the Director of National Intelligence, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, according to Mr Grusch.

And a colleague that worked very closely with Grusch says that his character is “beyond reproach”…

Karl E. Nell, a recently retired Army Colonel and current aerospace executive who was the Army’s liaison for the UAP Task Force from 2021 to 2022 and worked with Grusch there, characterizes Grusch as “beyond reproach.”

But that doesn’t mean that anything is actually going to happen.

Grusch could be the most credible witness in the history of the world, but that simply is not going to be enough to break the wall of secrecy.

Our officials will deny, deny and deny some more until they are blue in the face.

In fact, the Pentagon has already released a statement that is intended to get us to stop asking any more inconvenient questions…

In response to the recent claims, DOD spokesperson Sue Gough released a statement saying, “To date, AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of any extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently. AARO is committed to following the data and it’s investigation wherever it leads.”

Of course most of the large corporate news outlets here in the United States are either completely ignoring this story or are treating it as an oddity.

Fortunately, there are a few real journalists that are taking this story very seriously. One of them is Tucker Carlson…

He continued: ‘In a normal country, this news would qualify as a bombshell: the news of the millennium. But in this country, it doesn’t count.’ Carlson accused The Washington Post and New York Times of ignoring the story. ‘There was nothing at all about how an alien species is flying hypersonic aircraft above our cities. Not one word.’ He said: ‘So if you are wondering why our country seems so dysfunctional, this is a big part of the reason. Nobody knows what’s happening.

He is right.

This story is a massive bombshell, and it should be front page news for both the Washington Post and the New York Times.

But there are certain things that they simply do not want to talk about, and that is because they are directed not to talk about them.

So it is left to independent journalists such as myself to write about these things, and that is one of the reasons why I devoted an entire chapter in my latest book to this topic.

Personally, I am entirely convinced that the stage is being set for a deception of epic proportions.

This really is one of the biggest stories of this century so far, and I believe that this story is going to get a whole lot weirder in the months and years ahead.

