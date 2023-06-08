Russia is going to launch nuclear weapons against America, according to podcast host Ben Armstrong.

“Russia says it will nuke America in a preemptive strike. America seems to be poking, poking and poking,” Armstrong said during the May 30 episode of “The Ben Armstrong Show.” (Related: Russia appears ready to strike the US with nuclear weapons.)

Armstrong cited recent remarks made by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. “There are some irreversible rules of war. If it comes to [deliveries of] nuclear weapons [to Ukraine], a preemptive strike will have to be carried out,” Medvedev said regarding the possibility of the West providing Ukraine with nukes.

“Medvedev isn’t saying just for the F-16s, but he is saying, ‘If Americans somehow send nukes.’ Maybe they’re worried that the Americans would attach that to an F-16. If that were to happen, they would have to do a preemptive strike knowing that there are nukes,” Armstrong said.

The podcast host finds it amusing that the Americans don’t think the Russians are capable of launching a nuclear attack against the United States. He pointed out that Americans have freaked out about nuclear war way more when there was way less chance of it happening.

Armstrong noted that America is far closer to being struck by nuclear weapons now compared to the time of the Cuban Missile Crisis. “Russia is being poked by the Joe Biden administration,” he said. “Russia is looking at a preemptive strike and that means they could strike tomorrow if they wanted to.”

According to Armstrong, the Biden administration has given Russia every justification to attack America after the Nord Stream pipeline was blown up. “They have every right to attack us right now. They don’t even need the F-16. They’ve already said that they might nuke us over what has already happened,” Armstrong said.

Russia’s preemptive strike will catch America by surprise

Armstrong thinks America would not have a response against a preemptive strike by Russia. He said Russia’s surprise attack would most likely come from submarines launching missiles out of the ocean.

The host of “The Ben Armstrong Show” noted that Russia has hypersonic missiles that could hit its target in a matter of seconds. “This is all within the capability of Russia and the Russian military has been built to be a nuclear power,” he said.

“Russia is a country that could annihilate everyone with nuclear weapons. They are not the best of the best in other areas of military combat. Not at all, but it doesn’t matter. All they need to be is the best of the best in nuclear weapons. That’s all they need especially for America.”

The podcast host also mentioned that China is just sitting behind the scenes, along with the globalists.

“They want America and Russia to be out of the way,” he said. “If there’s mutual destruction. They are very cool with that. So, the globalists want America gone and Russia gone. And that’s why you’re seeing the globalists having their puppet Joe Biden be a moron and go to his own destruction.”

