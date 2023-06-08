President Joe Biden insists that he is still capable to lead the United States, especially in times of wars, pandemics and other pressing issues that require time, energy and sound decision making.

During a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April, he refused to accept that his longevity is a liability. “You say I’m ancient?” he told the attendees. “I say I’m wise.”

However, a lot of incidents can prove that his mental capacity tends to lapse. He’s a little slower, softer, more tentative in his walk and more prone to memory lapses in ways that feel familiar to anyone who has reached their eighth decade.

In one instance, he was not able to list his grandchildren. “So, let me see. I got one in New York, two in Philadelphia or is it three? No, three, because I got one granddaughter who is – I don’t know. You’re confusing me,” he said. He also seemed to have zoned out when asked about the last country he visited and his favorite movie.

Just recently, Biden tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy (AFA) commencement, plunging to the ground. The video of that incident actually went viral.

Also, White House (WH) officials have not made the president’s doctor available for questioning, as previous presidents have. In February, WH physician Kevin C. O’Connor issued a five-page letter stating that Biden is “fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.” Critics have pointed out that O’Connor did not expound on Biden’s “mental state.”

It’s not just the age: Biden’s approval rating nosedives due to his policies

Polls did indicate that the president’s age is a top concern among Americans, including Democrats. Several voters who supported Mr. Biden in 2020 expressed worry, with one saying: “I’ve just seen the blank stare at times when he is either giving a speech or addressing a crowd. It seems like he loses his train of thought.”

But it’s not just Biden’s age that concerns the majority of Americans.

A recent poll by the Associated Press (AP)-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has also found that only 33 percent of American adults approve of Biden’s economic management and only 24 percent say national economic conditions are in good shape. (Related: AP-NORC POLL: Biden’s approval rating plummets due to his gun control, illegal immigration and economic policies as reelection bid starts.)

According to the survey, his rating for handling of the economy has remained low in a time of high inflation, a difficult housing market and concerns about a potential U.S. government debt default. The poll also included that American opinion is gloomy about the president’s efforts on gun policy and immigration, with only 31 percent saying they approve of his performance on these issues.

The AP-NORC survey worked with 1,680 adults from May 11 to 15, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

