President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Department of Justice over the classified documents debacle. He posted about it on his Truth Social account:

Page 1: The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 Boxes at the University of Delaware, additional Boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more Boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is “secured” by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.

Page 2: I have been summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM. I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election. I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!

Page 3: This is indeed a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a Country in serious and rapid Decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!

Conservatives on Twitter erupted.

War is the remedy that our enemies have chosen, and I say let us give them what they want pic.twitter.com/LqTOIyMOAM — Kingsley Cortes (@KingsleyCortes) June 8, 2023

🚨BREAKING🚨President Trump announces on Truth that he’s being indicted by the Biden DOJ He must report to the Miami federal courthouse next Tuesday at 3 PM I never thought I’d live in a country that arrests the leading candidate for President This is a DARK day for the US pic.twitter.com/0gDRHq29bK — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 8, 2023

Sad day for America. God Bless President Trump. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 8, 2023

They committed a coup against him for 4 years culminating with the theft of the 2020 election. Now this! It’s time for the American people to rise up against these communists! #MAGA2024 pic.twitter.com/lmNqOMcFJs — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) June 8, 2023

BREAKING: The Biden Regime is arresting their top political opponent. Trump has to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday. BANANA REPUBLIC! pic.twitter.com/NYBULe2HUs — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) June 8, 2023

It’s official — Biden is trying to put President Trump behind bars. This is the most egregious case of Election Interference in history. The United States has toppled other countries for jailing political opposition. I cannot believe this is now happening here. Pray for… pic.twitter.com/d7ztdZvVNC — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 8, 2023

President Trump has been indicted. We live in a Banana Republic. pic.twitter.com/7wOh2Wc3gY — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) June 8, 2023

This story is breaking and we will update it when more information becomes available.