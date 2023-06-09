Editor’s Commentary: Jennifer Granholm has been a disaster, and I don’t just mean ideologically. Even as she fits the leftist mold inherent in Joe Biden’s entire cabinet, she has failed to be the good cheerleader the regime’s handlers has expected when it came to pushing their dreams of climate change hysteria.

This latest scandal is going to be downplayed by corporate media, the White House, and even most Republicans on Capitol Hill. The reason for the first two is obvious, but Republican lawmakers have a different reason for not pressing to have Granholm removed. She is guilty of the very thing many of them have done as well. With that said, here are the details via Discern News Wire:

Biden’s Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, has admitted to providing false testimony regarding her ownership of individual stocks. In a letter sent to Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee leadership, Granholm acknowledged that she still held shares in six companies, despite stating under oath on April 20 that she had sold all of her shares. She clarified that while she divested from stocks that could pose a conflict of interest, she retained assets that were deemed non-conflicting by government ethics officials.

Granholm expressed regret for her mistake in the letter, stating, “I mistakenly told the Committee that I did not own any individual stocks, whereas I should have said that I did not own any conflicting stocks.”

To rectify the situation and align her financial holdings with her testimony, she divested her remaining stock holdings on May 18, 2023, even though they were considered non-conflicting. The specific companies in which she held shares were not disclosed in the letter but will be included in her Annual Public Financial Disclosure Report in mid-June.

Furthermore, Granholm revealed that her husband, Daniel Mulhern, owned shares worth $2,457.89 in Ford Motor Company, which were sold on May 15. She acknowledged that these shares were not disclosed in her previous Public Financial Disclosure Reports and that she had mistakenly believed her family’s divestiture of Ford was complete in early 2021. Granholm assured that she and her spouse thoroughly reviewed their financial assets and found no other omissions in her financial disclosure report.

Granholm emphasized her commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards as a public servant and expressed regret for the oversight regarding her spouse’s interest in Ford. She assured that all the transactions mentioned in the letter would be disclosed in a Public Financial Disclosure Periodic Transaction Report in July.

An Energy Department spokesperson reiterated Granholm’s commitment to transparency and ethical standards, stating that she promptly divested non-conflicting assets upon realizing her error. The spokesperson emphasized Granholm’s dedication to leading the Department of Energy in a manner that prioritizes the interests of the American people.