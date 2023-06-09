Over the next few days, the White House and Joe Biden will deflect and pretend they not only don’t care about the indictment of Donald Trump, but that they were hands-off by allowing the Department of Justice to do their thing. Both are lies.

Senator Mike Lee reminded us of the facts Thursday night:

Remember: Biden personally green-lighted the raid on Trump’s home. https://t.co/52YgsVLQ3R — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 9, 2023

According to Mike Davis:

Biden waived Trump’s claim of Executive Privilege. Deputy White House Counsel Jonathan Su relayed Biden’s order to the National Archives. This led to Garland’s unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on Trump. For presidential records Trump was allowed to have.

Do NOT let anyone try to convince you the indictment of a sitting president’s political opponent has anything to do with the rule of law. This is how a banana republic operates.