For years, many on the right have acknowledged that the left’s favorite tactic is language control. They wield their power over corporate media, Hollywood, and the judiciary to create new phrases that are supposed to have whatever meaning they claim, then they attack anyone who doesn’t speak their language.

Don’t even get me started on the concept of hate speech.

Conspiracy personality Mark Dice took to Gab to do some phrase-creating himself. He came up with a doozy…

Words have power. The cultural marxists have their weaponized terminology like “homophobia” and “white privilege” so we need to use linguistic judo by introducing new terms into the lexicon and popularize them to neutralize and reverse their attacks. Here’s a new definition I came up with. What do you think?

Spot on, Mr. Dice. Spot. On.