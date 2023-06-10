Much is being said about Unibomber Ted Kaczynski after he was found dead in jail today. They say he was a genius. They say he was mad at the world for being shunned by friends and family. They say he was a slob.

Few are remembering he was part of MKUltra.

The real story of Ted Kaczynski is that Harvard forced him at 16 to be part of the CIA’s psychological control study known as MKULTRA, turning him from math prodigy with a 167 IQ into the Unabomber.

According to Wikipedia:

In his second year at Harvard, Kaczynski participated in a study described by author Alston Chase as a “purposely brutalizing psychological experiment” led by Harvard psychologist Henry Murray. Subjects were told they would debate personal philosophy with a fellow student and were asked to write essays detailing their personal beliefs and aspirations. The essays were given to an anonymous individual who would confront and belittle the subject in what Murray himself called “vehement, sweeping, and personally abusive” attacks, using the content of the essays as ammunition…

Some sources have suggested that Murray’s experiments were part of Project MKUltra, the Central Intelligence Agency’s program of research into mind control.

Even fewer are acknowledging during Pride Month that he was gender dysphoric.

Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, died today at 81. He was one of America’s most brilliant young mathematicians ever, but went mad after being a subject in abusive MK ULTRA experiments while at Harvard. A lot of people know about that…but did you know that before becoming a hermit who mailed bombs to people, Kaczynski also developed gender dysphoria and wanted to become a woman?

According to the Washington Post in 1998:

Convicted Unabomber Theodore J. Kaczynski considered having a sex change operation when he was in his twenties and his confusion over his gender identity filled him with a rage that contributed to his bombing spree, according to documents released today.

The new details about the mental health of Kaczynski, who pleaded guilty in January to a string of terrorist bombings that killed three people and injured 23 others, were part of 47-page forensic evaluation ordered by U.S. District Judge Garland Burrell Jr. during Kaczynski’s January trial. …

In the psychiatric evaluation, Johnson reveals that Kaczynski had persistent and intense sexual fantasies about being a woman.

Like the vast majority of “transgenders,” Ted Kaczynski swore he did not suffer from mental illness. He went so far as to fire his attorneys because they wanted to use the insanity defense. But he was part of the cult.