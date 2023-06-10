Much of my Friday was spent being told by “legal experts” (AKA Twitter users with opinions and sudden expertise on the matter) that Donald Trump was done thanks to the “bombshell” admission the Department of Injustice had on him.

According to investigative journalist Paul Sperry, they may not have anything to back up their “bombshell”:

Sources say Special Counsel Smith does not actually have the supposed “smoking gun” doc Trump is heard on an audio talking about, which means he cannot prove it is classified and thus prove Trump knew it was classified. Prosecutors have no real evidence to show jurors.

Admittedly, I am not a legal expert, nor do I pretend to be one on Twitter. But from what I’ve been told an important part of prosecuting someone in a court of law is having actual evidence. Again, not an expert.