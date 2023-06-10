When a headline crossed my desk by Adam Dick from the Ron Paul Institute, I was happy. It reads, “Poll: Americans Don’t Want a Central Bank Digital Currency.” Yay! We’re doing our job and getting the word out, I thought.

Then, I read the article. Unfortunately, the rosy picture was only painted that way because most people who have an opinion on the subject were against CBDCs. That leaves 16% embracing the idea of CBDCs and around half of America not having an opinion at all.

Only 34% oppose CBDCs. That’s not a victory. That’s a decidedly awful statistic because it means we’re not doing our job in conservative and alternative media. It means we’re not reaching enough people with the truth. Because if we were reaching enough people, then the vast majority of Americans would be opposed to the oppression-enabling dystopian vision of digital currencies controlled by the powers-that-be.

Here’s the article, and while I appreciate the sentiment that those who know about it are mostly opposed, I disagree that it’s good news in general. The push for a “Digital Dollar” is underway and if we can’t wake enough people up to the dangers, they are going to slumber their way into having it thrust upon them… and the rest of us. We must do better and make people care.

Poll: Americans Don’t Want a Central Bank Digital Currency

A poll from the Cato Institute indicates that, while about half of Americans do not have an opinion regarding whether the Federal Reserve should “begin offering a government-issued digital currency, called a ‘central bank digital currency’ (CBDC),” among those with an opinion on the matter over twice as many — 34 percent of poll participants — oppose the prospect as support it — 16 percent.

This result of the poll conducted from February 27 through March 8 in collaboration with YouGov is promising for Americans concerned about the threat a CBDC, which the Federal Reserve and big financial companies have been testing in preparation for its potential introduction, poses to freedom and privacy in America.

The poll results further indicate that, if Americans can be educated about the abusive government powers a CBDC can advance, many Americans currently undecided regarding the introduction of a CBDC will see good reason to oppose it. Emily Ekins and Jordan Gygi wrote in their May 31 in-depth Cato Institute article concerning the poll results:

Overwhelming majorities would oppose the adoption of a CBDC if it meant that the government could control what people spend their money on (74%), that the government could monitor their spending (68%), that a CBDC would abolish all U.S. cash (68%), that a CBDC would attract cyberattacks (65%), that the government could charge a tax on those who don’t spend money during recessions (64%), or that the government could freeze the digital bank accounts of political protesters (59%). Americans were marginally opposed (52%) if a CBDC could cause some people to stop using private banks, resulting in some banks going out of business.

The candidates now in second place in the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries — Ron DeSantis and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — appear to be in the anti-CBDC camp. Hopefully, we will see more and more politicians joining them over the coming months in standing up against this threat posed by the Federal Reserve and US government.

Meanwhile, it is also important that Americans across the country educate the people they come into contact with about why a CBDC in America is unacceptable. The new poll from the Cato Institute suggests that many people will be receptive to this message.

