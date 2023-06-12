It’s hard to believe how many high-ranking government officials have been serving time behind bars these last couple decades. Bill Clinton got caught selling military secrets and influence to communist China in return for campaign contributions. Hillary Clinton got caught storing top-secret materials on an unsecured email server in a bathroom closet. Lois Lerner got caught using the IRS as a weapon for targeting conservatives and influencing the 2012 election. Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress for withholding subpoenaed documents concerning the Obama administration’s transnational gunrunning racket. Barack Obama, Jim Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper were all thrown in the clink for spying on a political opponent’s campaign and then covering up their illegal activities by framing the victim as a covert Russian agent.

The saddest thing was watching Dementia Joe Biden stumble out of the White House in cuffs, as remaining federal agents finally arrested him for decades of corruption involving quid-pro-quo schemes that enriched his family by selling the powers of his various offices to the highest foreign bidders.

Oh, right — none of that happened, because the Deep State and those in bed with the Deep State protect their own. At this point, anybody not being attacked or politically persecuted should be presumed as secretly working for some shady enterprise hostile to the best interest of the United States.

Yet somehow special counsel Jack Smith has the temerity to stand before the American people, announce the federal government’s continuing crusade to keep President Trump from office, and shamelessly declare, “We have one set of laws in this country.” Right. What he really means is, “The Deep State controls America, and if you mess with those gangsters, we’ll lock you up and throw away the key.” Jack Smith — like Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, so many inspectors general who ignore crimes under their purview, and too many partisan political operatives posing as judges — is just another thug enforcer sent out to protect the ruling regime. Well done, Jack! Collect your thirty pieces of silver and career advancement as your reward!

It wouldn’t be election season without the Department of (in)Justice setting people up and prosecuting fake crimes to influence voters. In 2016, while shutting down numerous criminal investigations involving Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, D.C.’s lawfare-waging politburo concocted an elaborate hoax blaming Russian internet trolls for her embarrassing loss to a political outsider. Two weeks before the 2018 midterms, the FBI arrested a mentally unstable and childlike Cesar Sayoc for allegedly threatening Trump opponents with pipe bombs made in his van/home.

Just before the 2020 election, the FBI announced that it had stopped a kidnapping plot against Democrat governor Gretchen Whitmer — a “plot” that was planned primarily by undercover federal agents. And the DOJ and FBI “carpet-bombed” Trump associates with J6 subpoenas, announced more J6 protester arrests, and improperly raided the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in the run-up to the 2022 midterms. Covering up the crimes of Democrats, framing domestic political enemies, and engaging in blatant election interference are what the FBI and DOJ now primarily do.

That’s also why Clueless China Joe is so certain of his re-election victory, when a super-majority of the country is worse off since his installation and strongly want him gone. Even many of his Marxist fellow-travelers and World Economic Forum foreign enablers have been looking at his cratering poll numbers and inability to take two steps without face-planting and have begun expressing a sense of urgency that the brain-dead doofus be replaced on the Democrat ticket.

Obama insiders and the Deep State praetorian guard, however, are all smiles while doing their best Hans Gruber impressions and calmly responding, “You ask for miracles. I give you the F…B…I.” It is true that “exceptional thieves” are just as common in the Justice Department these days as in the Die Hard movie franchise.

While the DOJ goes after Joe Biden’s principal 2024 opponent, the old corrupt codger is looking to repeat his election strategy of 2020 — which is to say, he will hide in some undisclosed basement and watch as the Deep State’s criminal element rigs another election his way. We’re watching history in the making. In 2020, quid-pro-quo Joe — a politician who would have struggled to win an election outside of his native Delaware — “won” more votes than any candidate in American history while hardly campaigning. In 2024, the corrupt Department of (in)Justice will just prosecute his rivals, until he’s the only candidate left. Some might call that kind of system indistinguishable from the Chinese Communist Party’s stranglehold over their people — and the Obama Marxists running America into the ground all say, “Isn’t it great?”

After the protests for free and fair elections on January 6, 2021, the federal Leviathan hunted down and locked up any dissenter with a voice. Going into the 2024 election, it will hunt down and lock up any dissenter who refuses to obey the one-party State. If foreign countries engaged in the same behavior as D.C.’s corrupt “elite,” they would be publicly pilloried and ostracized as enemies of “democracy.” Everything the hypocrites in D.C. claim to abhor, they do every day. Censorship, political persecution, and rigged elections — it’s the new American way!

So much for all those dire NeverTrump warnings about the America First political outsider destroying precious civic norms with his behavior. The Uniparty RINOs fanning themselves on fainting couches claimed President Trump would lock up his enemies, start nuclear wars, destroy the economy, betray conservative voters, and put family members on the Supreme Court. Instead, he presided over the most consistently conservative administration in a hundred years, brought jobs home, increased middle class incomes, avoided new foreign wars, saved what’s left of the Constitution from an increasingly activist Court, and tried to pursue a policy of national reconciliation by refusing to punish those who sought to topple his presidency. Clearly, his capacity for forgiveness has been rewarded only with more malicious villainy aimed at keeping him down permanently.

This is about so much more than just an election. This is about taking a stand against outright political tyranny. It’s about defiance. It’s about rage. It’s about refusing to surrender meekly. It’s about refusing to board the trains or aid those who wish to load them with our silent complicity.