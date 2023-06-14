To say tribal politics dominates in America is like saying the sky is blue. And while the political right often engages in denialism about their own tribal leaders, the political left has become cultlike in the double-standards they employ in just about every situation.

Take, for example, Ashley Biden. The daughter of the installed President of the United States has lived what appears to be a life of abuse and confusion. Her diary alone paints a picture that should be absolutely damning; Joe Biden should be in jail instead of sitting in the Oval Office based solely on the contents of his daughter’s diary, let alone all of the other crimes he has committed in his life.

As Dom Lucre pointed out on Twitter, Democrats have completely ignored Ashley Biden’s diary. Imagine if one of Donald Trump’s daughters, such as Ivanka, had written anything that Ashley Biden did?

If Ashley Biden was Donald Trump’s daughter would Democrats ignore her diary after she said he sexually abused her? Ashley Biden wrote in her diary which was confirmed to be authentic by the FBI and the NYT that her father Joe Biden, sexually assaulted her. She also wrote that he would force her to take showers with him while she was a minor. She has claimed to be traumatized by these events. On page 83, entry dated July 22, 2019, Ashley wrote that she received a phone call from, Joe Biden, according to her, he cried on the phone expressing his worry for her in the days leading up to July 30-31 Democratic Primary Debate

Here’s a link to Ashley Biden’s diary in archives.

With 100% certainty, if Ivanka Trump’s diary had her claiming Donald Trump showered with her as a child, Democrats would burn down this nation. But Joe Biden’s sexual abuse of his daughter is admirable to Democrats.