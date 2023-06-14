The Walt Disney Company is no longer run by executives who seek to promote and protect the traditional American values of two-parent families, sexual mores and presenting appropriate materials for children, who make up the a large percentage of their target audience.

Nowadays, Disney is run by woke America-hating leftists who promote aberrant behaviors and lifestyles practiced by a small minority of people but whom the company’s execs are using to help destroy our country as founded.

“As part of its ‘pride’ collection, Disney is selling LGBT-themed onesies for infants 0 to 3 months old. They feature Mickey Mouse with the word ‘love’ written in rainbow colors above him,” The Western Journal reported.

Disney is pushing LGBTQ+ clothes and toys for babies at their parks pic.twitter.com/QNUABtlAeB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 2, 2023

Disney execs arrogantly have dismissed any concerns about profit-stealing boycotts like those launched against retailer Target and beer brand Bud Light after their woke marketing fiascos.

The Journal’s report added:

In addition, Disney is offering LGBT-themed Star Wars T-shirts for children and plush toys of Mickey Mouse holding a rainbow flag. The message is clear: Just like Target, Disney wants to indoctrinate your children in far-left ideology. To anyone who has been following Disney the past few years, this should hardly come as a surprise, as the company never seems to miss an opportunity to promote the LGBT agenda.

Last year, per Disney Connect, a statement says that Disney Pride Collection will include rainbow backpacks, cups, shirts and merchandise from several brands, like Star Wars and Marvel attire in Pride colors. Disney even has gay pet attire.

“The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company. We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere,” the statement says.

“The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of our profits from the Disney Pride Collection sales now through June 30, 2022 to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth and families. This includes sales of Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars Pride Collection merchandise,” it continues.

The Daily Wire added:

In the same announcement, Disney promised to donate all of its domestic profits from the pride collection to organizations that support LGBTQ causes until the end of June, also known as “Pride Month.”

Groups designated to benefit from Disney’s sales include the Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network, which says it “exists to create safe and affirming schools and learning environments for all K-12 students,” and The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention resource for LGBTQ young people.

While Disney’s pride collection clothing, for both kids and adults, comes in preparation for Pride Month, the move also comes as the company has been targeted by Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republicans. The company opposed the state’s Parental Rights in Education bill, legislation prohibiting discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms with young children.

The groups that Disney began donating to include the Ali Forney Center, whose description reads: “The Ali Forney Center (AFC) is the largest organization working to care for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Questioning youths who have been rejected by their families and thrown out into the streets because of their identity. AFC provides housing, mental healthcare and a host of other supports to help LGBTQ youth heal from the trauma of family rejection and the harms of street homelessness.”

Several LGBTQ centers will also be funded, including those of Los Angeles, San Francisco, as well as Australian and European gays.

“At The Walt Disney Company, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to create authentic, unforgettable stories, experiences and products that capture the imagination of generations of people around the world. We are committed to doing that in a way that counts everybody in,” the site says.

