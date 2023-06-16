Since the 2020 stolen election, Dominion Voting Systems has been at the forefront of multiple controversies with accusations flying that their election software is vulnerable at best. At worst, many have accused it of being coopted as part of multiple conspiracies to steal elections.

The biggest reason we haven’t seen more accusations is because most journalists, politicians, and citizen investigators are scared of being sued. Fox News and others learned the hard way that Dominion will use our corrupt judiciary to penalize anyone asking too many questions or making contested statements regarding the theft of the 2020 election and others.

But as Mike Cernovich noted on Twitter, at least one news outlet doesn’t seem too concerned about being sued.

Dominion’s lawsuit against FoxNews was always a rigged game where the judge disregarded clearly established law. Note that this is from YESTERDAY. I guarantee you Dominion won’t be suing CNN.

The reason CNN doesn’t have to worry about being sued is because they will not present facts without censorship or bias. Even in the article referenced by Cernovich, the intention is not to highlight the vulnerabilities but to draw attention to the feckless Georgia GOP’s unwillingness to address them. It’s a square backhand to the face of those of us who believe the 2020 election was stolen and RINO UniParty Swamp members like Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were either directly involved or simply turned a blind eye.

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, patriots were told we need to “move on” from exposing massive, widespread voter fraud. We were told the 2020 election was over so we just need a “red tsunami” in 2022 to address the issue legislatively. But that didn’t happen because it was never meant to happen. Going into the 2024 election, everyone who believes in America First must ignore the ongoing calls to “move on.” We must address voter fraud with everything in our power before another election is stolen.

If 2024 falls victim to conservative complacency like 2020 and 2022, it could be the last election this nation gets to have.