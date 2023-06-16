A new phenomenon has been seen in recent months that is both laughable and concerning. Warnings coming from alternative media and “conspiracy theorists” are being dismissed by corporate media and government as false up until the moment they’re revealed to be absolutely true.

We saw this in action recently with the lambasting of anyone who said Democrats were going after gas stoves. Those of us reporting on it a few months ago were called every anti-journalist name in the book. We were fact-checked into oblivion, “debunked” by “experts,” and ridiculed for fearmongering. Then, of course, we were proven right. Corporate media effortlessly shifted from “they’re not coming after gas stoves” to “here’s why you should be thankful they’re outlawing gas stoves.”

Some would argue this isn’t new, that conspiracy theories have been proven correct for decades, even centuries. But the new aspect of the phenomenon is how quickly the narrative changes. They’re not moving slowly, allowing years as they have in the past for old lies to be replaced by new lies. Today, they can shift in a matter of weeks. Sometimes they shift in days as yesterday’s “debunked” reporting becomes the accepted reality tomorrow.

Revisionist history has been replaced by revisionist reporting. Today, we’re as close as we’ve ever been to George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four.

It was important to understand this because the latest bit of news about Pandemic Panic Theater ties in perfectly. Less than a month ago, corporate media was instructed to let people know Covid-19 vaccine recommendations had been updated to minimize the number of people getting boosters as well as the number of boosters they should get. Now, they’re getting us ready for another round of boosters this fall, only this time they’re using a different formula.

Here are the details from Mac Slavo over at SHTF Plan:

FDA Discusses Covid-19 “Vaccine” Boosters for the Fall

More rounds of the ineffective and unsafe COVID-19 “vaccines” are coming. The Food and Drug Administration is now discussing which variants the mRNA booster shots will target.

The FDA claims that time is of the essence. It needs to pick which strain or strains, it thinks will be prevalent later this year, so drugmakers have enough time to manufacture the new shots. Big pharma will certainly be ready to profit from the injections.

According to a report from mainstream media outlet, NBC News, this will be only the second time that the COVID vaccines have been updated. Last year, the FDA authorized new shots that targeted both the original coronavirus strain as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, two strains that are no longer in circulation in the United States. The first round of the “vaccines”, which were authorized in December 2020, only targeted the original coronavirus.

As of Saturday, XBB.1.5 is the dominant strain circulating in the United States, making up roughly 40% of all new Covid cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s followed by XBB.1.16 (dubbed “Arcturus” on social media) and XBB.1.9.1, which make up about 18% and 12% of all new cases, respectively. The XBB strains haven’t caused a surge in cases as much as previous variants. –NBC News

FDA scientists claimed that “real-world” studies show that although the currently updated boosters in use in the U.S. do provide protection against XBB.1.5, the antibodies generated appear to be lower than what’s seen against BA.4 and BA.5.

“These data suggest that an updated strain composition of Covid-19 vaccines to more closely match currently circulating Omicron sublineages is warranted for the 2023–2024 vaccination campaign,” the scientists wrote.

Expect the ruling class to try once again to push these injections on the masses. There is plenty of evidence that the more injections one has had, the higher the chances of dying of “COVID”.