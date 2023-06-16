Editor’s Commentary: The strangest crime we continuously hear about is when celebrities try to bring firearms onto airplanes. My first thought is to wonder why in the world they’d think they can do it. My second thought is wondering if they’re able to get away with it most of the time. Otherwise, I return to the first question.

This latest example with New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is even funnier than normal because he had just Tweeted a month ago at NBA star Ja Morant for flashing his guns on social media. Twice. I’m not sure which is dumber. Here are the details from Discern News Wire:

Jack Jones, a defensive back for the New England Patriots, was taken into custody at Boston Logan International Airport this week for allegedly attempting to bring two firearms onto an airplane.

During the routine security check on Friday evening at Terminal B, TSA agents discovered the firearms in Jones’ carry-on bag. After the discovery, Massachusetts State Police arrested the 25-year-old and escorted him to the State Police-Logan Airport Barracks, where he later posted bail.

According to NBC Boston, Jones faces multiple charges, including possession of a concealed weapon in a secure airport area, possession of ammunition without a firearm ID card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

The New England Patriots issued a statement acknowledging the incident and stating that they are currently investigating the matter.

“We have been made aware of Jack Jones’ arrest at Logan Airport earlier today,” the statement read. “We are currently gathering more information and will not be making any further comments at this time.”

Jones is scheduled to appear in federal court for his arraignment next week.

On social media, users noted a comment made by Jones last month regarding the NBA’s suspension of Ja Morant, a star point guard for the Memphis Grizzlies, who was seen brandishing a gun in a video shared online.

In his tweet, Jones wrote, “@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.”

@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) May 15, 2023