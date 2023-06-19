What started off as a “small” $100,000 offer to Peter Hotez so he could be compelled to debate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about vaccines has blossomed to a full-blown heavyweight purse. The current tally is over $2.6 million and climbing.

One would think that considering Hotez pretends to have science on his side, he’d jump on the opportunity to end “crazy anti-vaxxers” with facts and logic. Throw in a couple of million dollars for charity and it’s a no-brainer, right?

Nope.

Here’s Hotez justifying why he’s dodging:

.@PeterHotez responds to being asked to debate anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. "Anti-vaccine disinformation…is now a lethal force in the United States. I offered to go on Joe Rogan but not to turn it into the Jerry Springer show with having RFK Jr. on." pic.twitter.com/9ydNLXnxeS — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) June 19, 2023

Contrary to popular belief, Hotez doesn’t fear RFK Jr. He fears having to face the singular question of adverse reactions to the jabs that have killed far more than Covid itself.