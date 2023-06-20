Despite the constant in-your-face drag queen shows and pride parades that aim to desensitize and soften up the nation to accept transgenderism and pedophilia, a new Gallup poll has found that public support for all this gender insanity is cratering.

An overwhelming majority of Americans, the poll found, believe that only men should play on men’s sports teams, while only women should play on women’s sports teams. To claim that a man is a “woman,” or vice versa, is simply not as in vogue as the LGBT lobby is attempting to make it.

Of the 1,011 adults surveyed between May 1-24, 69 percent told pollsters that they believe athletes should only be allowed to compete on teams that match their biological sex. If you have male reproductive parts, then you should only be allowed to play on sport’s teams with teammates who have the same male reproductive parts, and vice versa.

This is up from 62 percent just a couple years ago, by the way, suggesting that increasingly more Americans are done with transgenderism.

Another important little tidbit from the survey is that 64 percent of those polled who reported knowing a transgender personally indicated that they still believe that biological sex should determine which sports team a person plays on.

(Related: At Marshall Simonds Middle School in Burlington, Mass., students revolted this week against a teacher-led “Pride Spirit Day” event that was set up to celebrate LGBT perversion.)

More than half of America believes it is “morally wrong” for people to butcher their bodies to try to become another gender

Even though the propaganda continues to be laid on thick, 55 percent of America still believes that it is “morally wrong” for any person to try to change his or her gender through a “gender-affirming” sex change. This is up from just 51 percent in 2021.

As you might expect, most Democrats, seven out of 10, believe that it is morally acceptable for a person to chop off body parts and take gender-bender pharmaceutical drugs to “transition.” However, even among Democrats, nearly half, or around 48 percent, still believe that biological males should stay out of women’s sports, as well as believe that biological females should stay out of men’s sports.

“People who know a transgender individual continue to be more accepting of pro-transgender policies than those who do not, but the relationship has weakened in the past two years,” Gallup said about the results.

“As a result, Americans have become less favorable to transgender athlete participation in single-gender sports than they were in 2021, even as more people say they know a transgender person.”

Back in May, the Washington Post published the findings of another poll it conducted revealing that 57 percent of adults in America still believe that gender is determined at birth based on anatomy rather than delusional thinking. Forty-three percent still believe that gender is malleable based on preference.

“Most Americans support anti-trans policies favored by GOP, poll shows,” read the Post‘s headline about the findings.

Other Gallup poll data collected in the past week further reveal that the pendulum is swinging back in favor of conservative ideals the more LGBT perversion gets paraded around and forced into everyone’s view. Starbucks, Target, and other corporate retail chains are beginning to pull back their LGBT promotions as a result.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of my trans friends and colleagues, and we’ve all noticed less brands seeking partnerships and smaller budgets for Pride campaigns,” said Rose Montoya, a transgender LGBT “influencer” who was seen topless at the White House this week showing off his fake breasts.

“It’s disappointing.”

