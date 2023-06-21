The House of Representatives have censured Democrat Adam Schiff, making him only the third member in the 21st century to get reprimanded in such a way by his colleagues.

The resolution hit a roadblock last week when Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna included a $16 million fine. The fine was removed for today’s vote.

“As chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff launched an all out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting U.S. president at the expense of every single citizen in this country and the honor of the House of Representatives,” Luna said.

The vote went along party lines, but six Republicans voted “present,” essentially siding with Democrats. They were:

Michael Guest (MS)

David Joyce (OH)

Andrew Garbarino (NY)

John Rutherford (FL)

Michelle Fischbach (MN)

Ken Buck (R-CO)

While rare, a censure is essentially a reprimand that goes on the record. It has no real teeth other than sending Schiff to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee. Five of its Republican members, including Chairman Guest, voted “present” today. It’s unclear whether this was some sort of ethics maneuver or if the committee is simply loaded with RINOs.

Disgustingly, Democrats chanted “Shame” and “Schiff” while the vote was happening. For his part, Schiff was unrepentant and will use this event to fundraise for his campaign to move to the U.S. Senate.

As Rogan O’Handley noted, this is a huge victory for Rep. Luna:

A freshman Congresswoman from Florida who is 7 months pregnant just censured Adam Schiff, one of the most powerful Democrat leaders in Congress Uniparty weaklings tried to stop her, but these new Republican leaders aren’t in DC to play nice Thank you @realannapaulina pic.twitter.com/vc3VE3tzNp — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 21, 2023

Next up: Impeaching Joe Biden.