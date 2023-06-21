When Ira Bershatsky first got into the precious metals industry, he did so knowing there would come a time when gold and silver would become absolutely necessary for Americans to own. Precious metals have been important as a hedge for decades, but in 2023 it’s clear that they should be a major component for protecting wealth and retirement in both the short- and long-term.

A recent article by Neils Christensen at Kitco briefly broke down why the timing to make big moves is now.

The perfect storm is building in the gold market as the Federal Reserve maintains its hawkish bias and continues to push the economy closer to a recession. According to one market strategist, gold’s value compared to equities and bonds makes it the perfect portfolio diversifier.

In a recent interview with Kitco News, Tavi Costa, portfolio manager at Crescat Capital, said that it’s only a matter of time before gold prices push well past $2,000 an ounce as the world continues to deal with higher interest rates, rising inflation pressures and global economy drowning in debt.

Costa said that he sees three risks for the global economy that will support gold prices. The first risk is that the U.S. government default on its debt; he added that while this risk is extremely low, it is still not out of the realm of possibilities. However, a recession caused by the Federal Reserve tightening or U.S. debt levels causing a bond market selloff are two real threats looming.

Costa has sounding recessionary alarms through most of 2023. His research has noted that not only is the yield curve at its most inverted in recent history, but 90% of the curve is inverted, meaning across the spectrum, short-term yields are higher than long-term rates.

“When you look at history, when 70% of the entire yield curve become inverted, you basically stop everything and buy gold and sell the S&P 500,” he said.

