The top two public health agencies in the United States conducted a joint study showing that the risk of developing autoimmune heart disease among the “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is a shocking 13,200 percent higher than it is among the unvaccinated.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discovered that compared to the background risk in the general population, the risk of myocarditis is 133 times greater in those who took the mRNA injections from either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Researchers from several top universities and hospitals across America contributed to the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Using data from the government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the CDC and the FDA identified 1,626 cases of myocarditis, which were cross-checked to ensure the results comply with the CDC’s official definition of myocarditis.

Based on this, researchers determined that the most high-risk mRNA jab is the one produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, meaning this one is the most dangerous in terms of potential health effects.

The Pfizer jabs, according to the data provided to VAERS, caused 105.9 cases of myocarditis per million doses after the second injection in the male 16- and 17-year-old age and sex demographic. In the 12-15 age group for males, there were 70.7 cases of myocarditis per million doses following the second shot.

The 18-24 male age group had the highest risk at 52.4 cases per million for Pfizer and 56.3 cases per million for Moderna. The median time to symptom onset was just two days for both jabs.

Since VAERS only captures around 1% of vaccine damage, what is the TRUE risk of autoimmune heart disease following covid injection?

As previous studies have found, the vast majority of covid jab-related heart problems, around 82 percent, occur in males. In the vast majority of cases, around 96 percent, those who became inflicted with myocarditis had to be hospitalized, and in most cases were treated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

By the time of discharge, 87 percent of those hospitalized saw symptom resolution, at least initially. There is no telling what these people might suffer as the years go by, especially into older age.

Among the most commonly reported symptoms are:

chest pain, pressure, or discomfort (89 percent)

shortness of breath (30 percent)

abnormal ECG results (72 percent)

abnormal cardiac MRI findings (72 percent)

Recognizing the strong and undeniable link between covid jabs and heart disease, the CDC has commenced an active surveillance program for adolescents and young adults to monitor their progress following these post-injection heart-related incidents.

Since the jabs have only been out since late December 2020, and really only started to get into people’s bodies well into 2021, there is still no long-term data to evaluate concerning the long-term impact of covid jab-related heart disease.

The American Heart Association (AHA) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) are both advising that people with myocarditis refrain from competitive sports for three to six months, otherwise they could die suddenly on the field.

Only after normal ECG and other test results start to appear should a person afflicted with covid jab-related heart disease even think about resuming strenuous exercise.

By the way, VAERS only captures as little as one percent of all vaccine-related injuries and deaths. So as shocking as these figures and percentages are, one must multiply them by a lot in order to gain a more accurate picture of the injury and death tolls from these injections.

