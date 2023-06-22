As someone who covered the police blotter for a small town newspaper in my early days in journalism, I can tell you the news is usually made to be as bland as possible. Even major crimes were generally toned down with as little creativity and as much yawn-inducing language as possible.

That was a long time ago. Today, we have social media and an occasional member of law enforcement who doesn’t mind having a little fun at criminals’ expense.

Case-in-point: This “love letter” published on the official Wheat Ridge Police Department’s Facebook page:

MISSED CONNECTIONS: It was May 28th and the three of you walked into the local Ulta looking like the Wheat Ridge Kardashians. What do you need cosmetics for– your makeup game is clearly already on point. You took your time browsing, picking your products carefully and loading them into bags. Your grand total came to $1,443– you girls have expensive taste! Which would have been absolutely fine, had you not forgotten to swing by the register on your way out. You hopped into a silver BMW SUV with your inadvertent freebies. We wish we had been there at the same time and could have connected in the moment, but we are confident you’ll be back as the Ulta employees say you are regulars. If you see this and are interested in a little meet-up at the police department where we can take some pics and take our relationship to the next level with a finger-painting(printing) date, please email Detective Smith at [email protected]. But we have a feeling that more than likely it will be someone who knows you who decides to reach out. Looking forward to a face-to-face soon in our booking area❤️ XOXO,

WRPD

The Denver suburban police department wasn’t shy about posting images of the women and have been rewarded with the post going viral; as of the time of this article it had over 21K likes and 31K shares.

But they weren’t done with the fun by just dropping the post and letting it sit there. They engaged with the community and some of the replies were awesome.

Faye Loera commented, “Will you be sharing pics from your first date!? So excited for you guys! I Can’t wait!”

WRDP replied, “Faye Loera, not trying to be kinky or presumptuous here but we are confident the first date may involve handcuffs.”

It seems safe to assume if the girls are from the area — and Ulta noted they were regulars — then this case should be wrapped up pretty quickly.

