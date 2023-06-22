Much of the world has been glued to their news sources for information about the submersible that went missing Sunday. It was confirmed Thursday that the tour vehicle that took the wealthy to see the sunken RMS Titanic imploded after debris was found.

Did Joe Biden know the submersible had been lost hours after the tragedy? Did his regime withhold the information to cover up for various bombshells pertaining to his son’s transgressions, not to mention his own impeachment?

Jack Posobiec thinks so:

The WSJ is reporting the US Navy detected the Titan implosion on Sunday but Biden held the news until today’s whistleblower testimony on Hunter. The entire thing was a distraction op.

They let everyone think those people were alive!

And Hunter's plea deal too They let everyone think those people were alive! — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 22, 2023

Hunter Biden has had multiple stories haunt him this week, but the top story for most corporate media outlets has been the OceanGate crisis, which has now become the OceanGate tragedy. The Biden stories were known by the White House ahead of time. Did they time out the release of the truth to distract from their own foibles?

According to WSJ:

A top secret military acoustic detection system designed to spot enemy submarines first heard what the U.S. Navy suspected was the Titan submersible implosion hours after the submersible began its voyage, officials involved in the search said.

The Navy began listening for the Titan almost as soon as the sub lost communications, according to a U.S. defense official. Shortly after the submersible’s disappearance Sunday, the U.S. system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered Thursday and reported its findings to the Coast Guard commander on site, U.S. defense officials said.

Let’s be crystal clear. The fact that they’re revealing this information now tells us they withheld the information for a reason, and that reason was almost certainly to keep the submersible in the news through most of this week.

Here’s How It Went Down

You can call this a theory if you’d like because technically speaking it is, but I’d bet good money that I’m right about what has happened over the past five days.

Someone at the WSJ received a leak about the implosion being heard. They contacted the Pentagon for confirmation and sought a secondary source. They were commanded to bury the story until further notice because the White House needed the crisis to stay a crisis before a properly timed tragedy announcement was made.

We know this for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, there is zero reason to leak the information to the WSJ today. It’s a top secret program whose presence reveals important defense capabilities to our enemies. Now they know we can hear a small submersible’s implosion in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean at great depths. That’s information you don’t want leaked under normal circumstances.

That tells us the WSJ had procured the information before — likely Monday at the latest. With their hands tied, the Pentagon made a deal that the information could be posted but only after WSJ was cleared to do so. Today’s multiple Biden revelations triggered the discovery of the debris and subsequent news about our top secret capabilities.

The second reason we know this is how it went down is the ludicrous notion that officials heard “knocking.” This information served one purpose and one purpose only: To keep people hoping for a miracle and glued to their news sources for more information, completely ignoring the various scandals the White House wanted covered up.

Had reports of knocking not been released, everyone would have assumed the worst by Monday or Tuesday. But a glimmer of hope and chance of a miracle made the story even more compelling through Wednesday. By Thursday, all of the negative Biden bombshells had dropped unnoticed, so a version of the truth was released. The WSJ was granted permission to reveal their top secret information, which was reluctantly promised by the Pentagon in exchange for being reluctantly delayed by the WSJ.

This is who we’re dealing with, folks. We have a current administration with no shame, no boundaries, and nothing but desperate coverups keeping them going every day.