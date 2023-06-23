In preparation for the imminent unpegging of the United States dollar as the world reserve currency, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) just purchased 75 tons of physical gold from Russia, marking the next step towards America’s soon obsolescence as the world’s money changer.

Drew Mason, Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, told LifeSiteNews in a recent interview on “The John-Henry Westen Show” that not just the UAE but also many other countries around the world are divesting from the U.S. dollar and replacing it with precious metals that actually hold value.

Since 1913, the U.S. dollar has ceased to be an actual currency, which it once was, and is now a debt note printed by the private Federal Reserve banking cartel. Just like Monopoly money, the U.S. dollar holds no actual value and can be printed infinitely at will, which is why inflation is sky-high.

Gold, conversely, is an actual physical asset with built-in scarcity – there is only so much gold in the world, while U.S. dollars can be printed endlessly since they are just colorful pieces of paper. The UAE and other growing world powers recognize this, which is why they are ditching the dollar and switching to gold and other precious metals.

Mason says buying gold and silver can protect wealth amid economic uncertainty

Before the Federal Reserve existed – and even for a while afterwards until Richard Nixon became president – U.S. dollars were backed by gold. That changed after Nixon removed the dollar from the gold standard, rendering it a valueless strip of paper that functions as an IOU for the usurious money changers.

At a time like this when the valuelessness of the dollar is on full display due to early onset hyperinflation, precious metals experts like Mason want people to know that they, too, can transform dollars into gold just like the UAE is doing.

“We see the UAE buying 75 tons of gold, making this massive purchase as a vote with their wallets to decrease exposure to the dollar and currencies, and to increase their exposure to physical gold,” Mason explained during the interview.

“As these planners, very powerful, are looking at the world and what is unfolding, they are consciously deciding that even though they had a significant allocation of gold already, they want to increase it further based on risk and reward and what they see.”

Mason also pointed out that the UAE specifically chose to buy its gold from a country that is not aligned, at least on the surface, with the U.S. Instead, they chose to buy it from Russia, which appears to be at war with not just Ukraine but also NATO and the entire Western power structure.

“They rejected the United States and deliberately went to a country that the White House is sanctioning,” Mason said.

“And they’re buying it from Russia and making a clear statement as to where they are seeing their alliances move in the future as we’re seeing repeated again and again throughout the world with nations voting to go with the BRICS nations and are rejecting the U.S. dollar and America’s alliance.”

In order to make way for a new world order, the current one will have to be demolished. More of the latest news about this transition can be found at Collapse.news.

