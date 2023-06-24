Here’s a conspiracy theory for you. Viktor Bout, the “Merchant of Death” who was released by the Biden-Harris regime and sent back to Russia in exchange for WNBA player Brittney Griner, met with Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin less than two weeks ago.

Prigozhin praised Bout to the point of practically endorsing him to lead Russia. Following their meeting, Prigozhin continued expressing his ongoing disdain for Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Is the current “coup” about getting Prigozhin’s buddy Vladimir Putin to replace Shoigu with Bout? Could Prigozhin be seeing Bout as a replacement for Putin himself? Was the coup attempt planned when they met on June 13?

Here are some of the things Prigozhin had to say about Bout [emphasis added]:

“As for the Americans who released him from prison, of course, they made a big mistake, because he has such a sober attitude towards the existing situation in the Russian Federation that if he reveals his capabilities and implements his plans, then, of course, Russia will become much stronger, firmer, than there is today,” he said. “Therefore, I believe that this person can do a tremendous job for the future of Russia.”

That certainly sounds like a political endorsement to me. Prigozhin had praised Bout in December for joining the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) shortly after his return.

“Viktor Bout is not a person, he is an example of firmness. Bout will certainly be good at the head of any existing party and any movement,” Prigozhin said in a statement at the time of the move.

Did Viktor Bout and Yevgeny Prigozhin plan a coup to put Bout in power? If so, then Brittney Griner and the Biden-Harris regime played roles in what’s transpiring in Russia. This all has the CIA’s smell to it, too.

Hat Tip: Merissa Hansen