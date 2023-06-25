Self-admitted “junk-food-aholic” Peter Hotez is addicted to junk science food stuff, yet thinks his advice on health topics, such as junk-science vaccines, holds water and is worthy of disseminating to the masses. He claims there are no chemicals in vaccines, only “antigens, macro-molecules, and saline.” Yet, one glance at the CDC’s own vaccine ingredients web pages and we see all kinds of chemicals, heavy metal toxins, blood from humans (abortions) and animals (albumin), monosodium glutamate, and genetically modified viruses and bacteria. So, you were saying?

Now vaccine shill Peter Hotez is claiming humans can get unlimited Covid jabs and be good to go. Sounds like the old vax-pharma-shill Paul Offit, who said he could get 10,000 vaccines all at once and walk away just fine.

Due to vaccine “technology,” many chemicals get pumped directly into the bloodstream, bypassing the body’s main defense organs, the lungs, the skin, and the digestive tract. These chemicals get shot into adults, kids, babies, and pregnant women all the same, doesn’t matter about age or body weight, it’s “once size fits all” when it comes to vaccines.

Chemicals in vaccines include 2-methyl-butyraldehide, ethyl ethanoate, tocopherol, alpha-terpanine, and terpinyl-acetate, but Peter Hotez says there are no chemicals in vaccines. It’s say anything “science” these days, and nobody backs anything up with valid clinical trials, data, safety, or efficacy proof when it comes to toxic jabs.

Recently, Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in the world, challenged Hotez to debate Democratic presidential candidate RFK Jr. about vaccines on the show. There’s no chance Hotez will agree, knowing the millions of people who listen to Joe Rogan’s show will learn the truth about the dangers of vaccines, including Covid jabs, that are NOT really vaccines at all.

Pseudo-scientist Dr. Peter Hotez called out for lying about vaccines and promoting them with no science to back it up

Big Pharma snake oil salesman Peter Hotez wants every American child to get dosed with as many Covid jabs as possible, and this comes after science proves that the more Fauci Flu jabs you get, the weaker your immune system can become. Millions of excess deaths around the world are happening ever since the Covid jabs began being administered. Still, Peter Hotez dedicates his career to pushing vaccines, while claiming just the opposite. Isn’t this illegal?

Hotez claims he’s an anti-parasite vaccine specialist, but ivermectin is a medication that kills parasites and works quite effectively against Covid, so why not talk about that? Well, that’s because the institutions that Hotez runs have received over $100 million in grants from the Gates Foundation and government health “institutions,” that are all part of the depopulation agenda.

Joe Rogan Calls BS on Pseudo-Scientist Peter Hotez:

Hotez is a very unhealthy man for promoting “medicine” in America. Shouldn’t someone who claims what he claims also practice what he preaches? This is absurd. Anyone who listens to his advice about vaccines will most likely suffer the consequences of following a vaccine shill to an early grave. Anyone who lies about chemicals in vaccines, while those chemicals are readily seen at the CDC’s own vaccine ingredients website, is covering up all kinds of other vital information about the dangers of vaccines.

Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental gene therapy injections the CDC and fake news claim are “safe and effective” when they’re really dangerous and health-damaging.

