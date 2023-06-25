Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz is calling on the House to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Biden following revelations from an IRS whistleblower regarding the Hunter Biden probe. The whistleblower informed Congress that Hunter Biden had invoked his father’s name to pressure a Chinese business partner through WhatsApp, even claiming that President Biden was present during the negotiations.

When asked about the point at which the investigation into Hunter Biden becomes an issue for the president, potentially leading to Republican-led impeachment efforts, Cruz responded by saying, “It is right now.” He further elaborated, stating that the WhatsApp conversation provided direct evidence of Joe Biden abusing his position to benefit his son and potentially himself. Cruz emphasized that the House should conduct an investigation into these allegations. He also highlighted the whistleblower’s claim that the Department of Justice, under Merrick Garland, hindered an investigation into the mentioned message.

It should be noted that Garland has denied any interference in the Hunter Biden probe. Senator Cruz made these comments during a recent episode of his podcast, “Verdict with Ted Cruz.” The discussion centered around allegations made by an IRS whistleblower, Gary Shapley Jr., who oversaw the investigation into Hunter Biden. Shapley asserted that there were unprecedented efforts to impede investigations into Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign and his presidency.

The whistleblower disclosed the existence of a WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Harvest Fund Management’s CEO, Henry Zhao, dated July 30, 2017. In the message, Hunter purportedly mentioned his father and used his name to exert pressure on Zhao to fulfill a commitment. The message stated, “And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction.”

Hunter Biden allegedly added, “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Cruz emphasized that this WhatsApp message directly links Joe Biden to money originating from communist China. However, he acknowledged that there is a possibility that Hunter Biden may have been lying, and Joe Biden may not have been present or involved in any potential improprieties. Cruz argued that the lack of investigation into these allegations, as claimed by the whistleblower, constitutes obstruction of justice. He specifically pointed to Merrick Garland as potentially guilty of obstructing the investigation.

Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, expressed frustration that Democrats showed no interest in upholding the rule of law and holding a hearing to question Garland about the WhatsApp message and related matters. He asserted that the House is the only hope for pursuing an investigation.

If the claims made in the WhatsApp message are accurate, they would contradict President Biden’s repeated denials of any knowledge about his son’s business dealings. When asked about whether the WhatsApp message undermines the president’s claims, a National Security Council representative declined to comment further.

In response, a Hunter Biden attorney issued a statement claiming that any words or actions by Hunter Biden during his struggle with addiction were his own and not connected to his family. The White House Counsel’s Office also reiterated that the president was not involved in business dealings with his son and that the Justice Department independently makes decisions in criminal investigations.