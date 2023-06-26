An investigation into the manufacturing process of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines has uncovered evidence linking microscopic graphene oxide “nanobots” to potentially nightmarish consequences.

Graphene, composed of a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a two-dimensional lattice structure, possesses remarkable properties that facilitate the amalgamation of synthetic components with the human body.

The 125742_S1_M4_4.2.1 vr vtr 10741.pdf document released by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the order of Federal Judge Mark Pittman confirms the possibility of toxic Graphene Oxide (GO) in the COVID vaccines. The study by Pfizer to obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) sought to understand how the vaccine works by utilizing mRNA to instruct cells in producing a spike protein called P2 S, which resembles the alleged COVID-19 virus.

However, page 7 of the study revealed that “freshly overlaid graphene oxide” is required in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This intentional concealment by authorities and the mainstream media highlights their commitment to advancing their agenda while suppressing vital information that could question their power and control. (Related: Blood of COVID-vaccinated people found to contain strange artifacts (graphene oxide?))

Dr. Philippe van Welbergen, a renowned nanotechnology expert, has played a vital role in uncovering the truth about graphene nanoparticles and their potential presence in COVID-19 vaccines. His meticulous analysis of vaccine samples has revealed disturbing indications of graphene’s involvement, correlating its presence with blood clotting disorders and the destruction of red blood cells.

Graphene nanobots could be transmitted from “vaccinated” people to “unvaccinated” people

While the health implications of graphene transmission are still under investigation, initial findings suggest graphene nanoparticles could be transmitted from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated. Graphene nanobots, if transferred to the unvaccinated, could lead to organ dysfunction, inflammatory responses, and immune dysregulation, which may increase susceptibility to infections or autoimmune disorders.

The phenomenon, if confirmed, holds significant implications for public health and underscores the urgent need for comprehensive studies to determine the extent and consequences of graphene transmission. Scientists are particularly concerned about the potential risks posed to vulnerable individuals.

Scientific investigations have identified several potential mechanisms through which graphene nanobots could be transmitted from vaccinated individuals to unvaccinated individuals. These include respiratory transmission, where inhalation of graphene-containing particles can serve as a route of transmission, as well as direct contact through skin-to-skin contact or contact with contaminated surfaces.

The transmission of graphene nanobots from vaccinated individuals to the unvaccinated raises profound ethical concerns. Vaccination programs are primarily aimed at protecting against specific diseases, and the accidental transmission of graphene nanobots introduces a new dimension to the ethical debate surrounding vaccination.

The Exposé raises concerns about the possibility of covert surveillance, tracking, or manipulation of our physical and cognitive abilities. As these nanobots become more integrated into our lives, the boundary between human control and technological influence becomes blurred, creating a dystopian world where our essence is exploited and manipulated.

Although COVID and the injections have been exposed as fraudulent, most of the population has already received the jabs. Even those who remain unvaccinated are now at risk of exposure to graphene nanobots through shedding from the vaccinated.

Over time, every person on the planet will likely have these foreign entities circulating in their bloodstream, regardless of their vaccination status. Once this process is complete, the extent of the dystopian consequences remains uncertain.

One alarming aspect of graphene nanobots is their ability to manipulate and control our bodily functions. The idea of these insidious agents overriding our natural systems and dictating our thoughts, emotions, and physical actions is terrifying. Our autonomy would be stripped away, and we would become mere puppets in the hands of evil forces. The prospect of a dystopian world where these silent destroyers orchestrate our every move is deeply unsettling.

Watch the full Feb. 14 episode of “The Dr. Hotze Report” below. Catch new episodes of the program every Monday at 5-6 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

More stories like this can be found at Transhumanism.news. More related stories:

Sources include: