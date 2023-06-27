Democrat John Tester was considered very vulnerable in 2024 before news broke that he has his first potential opponent. Now, it seems even less likely the red state is going to send the leftist back to Capitol Hill next year because former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy is formidable.

I’m not ready to endorse him because, transparently, I know very little about him. The research I’ve done so far has been very positive as his mix of vast military experience combined with civilian business successes means he might be an ideal Republican to take down Tester. We’ll see. If he’s as good as I hope he is, I’ll write more about him soon.

Here’s the news about his announcement reported by Redwave Press:

Tim Sheehy, a businessman, firefighting pilot, and former Navy SEAL, has officially launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate in Montana, aiming to unseat vulnerable incumbent Sen. John Tester, D-Mont., in 2024. Sheehy, a Republican, announced his candidacy exclusively with Fox News Digital, emphasizing the need for “a new generation of leadership” and highlighting his background in military service and business.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Sheehy expressed his belief that America is ready for change, citing issues such as inflation, border security, and the national deficit. He emphasized the importance of servant leadership and the ability to deliver results. Sheehy stated that many Americans feel underrepresented and disillusioned with a government that they perceive as not working for them, which motivated his decision to enter the race.

Sheehy’s campaign is anticipated to be one of the closely watched races in the 2024 cycle, with potential implications for the Republican Party’s quest for a Senate majority. However, Sheehy stressed the importance of unity, stating that in times of adversity, there is only one political party that matters—the American party.

Before entering politics, Sheehy served in various regions, including Iraq, Afghanistan, South America, and the Pacific, earning accolades such as the Bronze Star with Valor for Heroism in Combat and the Purple Heart Medal. In addition to his military service, Sheehy is an entrepreneur who owns several businesses. He is also a family man, sharing four children with his wife, Carmen Sheehy, a Marine veteran.

Reflecting on his journey, Sheehy discussed his military service and how it led to the establishment of his own company. After being wounded, he started Bridger Aerospace, a veteran-founded Montana-based company specializing in building aerial firefighting aircraft. Sheehy highlighted the significance of job creation and his commitment to contributing to the country by fighting wildfires and producing critical protective gear for troops.

Sheehy acknowledged the low participation rates of veterans in Congress and stressed the need for combat veterans and individuals with a strong sense of service to reinvigorate the government and address its shortcomings. Drawing upon his experience as CEO of Bridger Aerospace, Sheehy highlighted the bureaucratic hurdles that hinder forest management and wildfire suppression efforts. He advocated for locally-driven, common-sense land management policies that prioritize community governance and business principles.

Aside from Bridger Aerospace, Sheehy has played a role in the growth of Ascent Vision Technologies and owns the Little Belt Cattle Company, a local beef production company. He emphasized his commitment to creating high-paying jobs within Montana, with a focus on building a robust state economy.

Sheehy commented on the evolving political landscape in Montana, noting the increasing number of Republicans being elected in the state. He argued that it was not a result of Montana becoming more conservative but rather the Democratic Party moving away from the state’s cultural values. Sheehy characterized Montanans as socially conservative, hardworking individuals who value accountability and productivity.

Regarding his opponent, Jon Tester, Sheehy criticized the Democratic Party’s vision of a larger government and accused Tester of being aligned with that agenda. Sheehy claimed that Tester’s alignment with the Democratic Party’s ideology would make it difficult for him to distance himself from their policies during the campaign.

When asked about other potential Republican contenders, Sheehy stated that he would have to wait and see who joins the race. As of now, no other Republican candidates have officially entered the Senate primary, although there are rumors that Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., is seriously considering a bid.

Highlighting his dedication to serving all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, Sheehy emphasized his sacrifices for the country and his desire to bring common-sense solutions to the nation’s challenges. He acknowledged former President Donald Trump’s potential impact on the Montana Senate primary, noting that while he had a positive conversation with Trump, he wasn’t sure about the former president’s involvement in the race.

In a press release obtained by Fox News Digital, Sheehy characterized Tester as someone who does not represent Montana values and called for a new generation of leadership to rebuild America. He outlined his vision for the future, opposing inflation, open borders, prioritizing criminals over law enforcement, drug-related violence in communities, and the influence of a woke culture in schools and military bases.

In his highly anticipated Senate announcement, Sheehy criticized Tester’s long tenure in office and accused him of talking one way but voting differently. Sheehy argued that career politicians like Tester have failed to represent Montana values and that it is time for a new generation of leadership to rebuild the country.