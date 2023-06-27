The Light, an “uncensored truth” magazine based out of the United Kingdom, published a powerful exposé this month all about the alleged climate crisis, which its editors say does not exist.

Entitled “No climate crisis: carbon dioxide has zero effect on temperatures,” the piece blows to bits the myth that carbon dioxide, a natural substance that all plants need in order to produce oxygen so we can breathe, has absolutely nothing to do with planetary temperatures.

Using two graphs and less than 300 words, the front-page story demolishes the climate hoax, exposing it as a sinister tool for stripping humans of their basic freedoms, including the right to work, travel and access public places.

Under the guise of promoting “ecological responsibility,” the globalists and their roving bands of climate fanatics aim to shift the world away from freedom and tradition into the tyrannical hands of corporate greed and control.

“The climate hoax is an attack on farming and food production – documentaries bemoan the methane production of cows, while the growth and transportation of soya beans destroys rainforests and requires an immense amount of water,” the article states.

“In terms of CO2, little is done to prevent celebrities and world leaders from flying in private jets from London to Inverness, while we must cycle to work, turn off the lights and eat bugs, while none of it makes any difference …”

(Related: One of the co-founders of Greenpeace is on record as confirming that carbon dioxide is the building block of all life on earth, which used to be taught as a basic science concept in grade school before the climate cult gutted education and turned it into a propaganda factory.)

COVID protocols like single-use masks, gloves and tests massively polluted the world

The article includes two graphs illustrating that even as CO2 levels have risen, air temperatures have remained roughly the same or even decreased at different points throughout recent history.

Over the past several thousand years, in fact, temperatures have been on an over decline, which is why back in the 1970s the corporate media was warning about global cooling. Since then, they shifted to a warming narrative followed by a general climate change narrative that encompasses it all.

During the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), there was a lot of talk about implementing a “new normal” that dovetailed with the goals of the climate brigade. They took the opportunity to use the “pandemic” as an excuse to push for massive changes in support of the climate, even as they forced the world to use highly polluting things like single-use masks, gloves and tests.

“Post-pandemic, it was said that animals returned to towns and air quality improved,” the article explains. “This was not the case, and also the recent push for reusable plastics was ignored, as single-use plastic COVID tests, gloves and masks were produced and used by the billions, while again making no difference.”

“The idea that we are helping the Earth by staying inside and complicit is pushing the public to accept that, in order to save the world we love so much, we must completely sacrifice our freedom.”

The article is really eye-opening and worth a read, as is the entire 23-page June issue of The Light.

“It’s really a simple hoax,” one commenter wrote about the myth of climate change. “The UN set up the IPCC to find evidence of man-made climate warming – not to investigate if it is actually occurring, but rather to procure anything suggesting that it does without question.”

Learn more truths the climate cult wants you in the dark about at Climate.news.

