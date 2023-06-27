Everyone remembers the first Al Gore world tour promoting fake global warming, talking about how the shorelines of America would all recede as the great glaciers of the world melt and the oceans rise. We heard fibs about the ozone layer and trapped greenhouse gases.

Even statistics of the hottest years since 1935 made it seem as though every human might be bursting into flames soon if we don’t stop all the cows from farting and start car-pooling in the H.O.V. lanes on the highways.

Once everyone realized the sun isn’t getting hotter, and the world’s ice isn’t melting, Al Gore and his conspiracy theory cohorts changed the name to “climate change,” so that every hurricane, tornado, and weather “event” could be blamed on those pesky gas-guzzling, hamburger-chomping humans (taxpayers the globalists want to rob).

Top 10 reasons “climate change” is a Ponzi scheme and a hoax to steal everyone’s money, human rights, and constitutional freedoms

Climate change was called “global warming” for decades, until all the “rising temperature” charts were proven fake, the oceans were not rising at the shorelines, and the glaciers were not receding at the poles. Electric vehicles actually utilizes MORE fossil fuel and energy to run the charging stations, build them, and to manufacture the vehicles anyway. The entire agriculture and transportation industries would implode because there’s no way to replace all the machinery, tractors, and tractor trailers with electric or solar powered machines in the next century. There are NOT more natural storms than there ever were before, including tornadoes, hurricanes, tsunamis, typhoons, earthquakes, etc. The globalists, elitists, and celebrities pushing hardest for everyone to bow down and support “climate change” travel the world relentlessly in fossil-fuel-powered planes, jets, yachts, and SUVs to preach at their Ponzi scheme seminars. The world’s poster girl for “climate change” is a dogmatic, drama-infused sensationalist who keeps predicting the end of the world date over and over, and that date must be renegotiated as each one passes. Climate change is just another apparatus for the communist police-state tyranny to steal money from the populace, control their purchases and movement, and install mass surveillance for worsened tyrannical control. Carbon dioxide is NOT even a pollutant, as the climate alarmists claim as their major stance, but rather it’s the elixir of life itself. Big Tech social media giants, MSM, the globalists, and the climate change death cult (CCDC) are censoring all debate about “climate change” because there’s literally ZERO science to back up their claims, and contrary, the science shows we are in a slow cooling phase anyway. George Soros is behind it. Possibly the most sinister man on planet earth, anything that George Soros funds and backs is a money-making, humanity-destroying enterprise, and the climate change hoax is no exception to that rule.

The “Carbon Footprint” disinformation campaign

If any Americans are “extremely” interested in deconstructing the elixir of life, carbon dioxide (CO2), then they might be considered a “domestic terrorist,” because without CO2, all plant life will become extinct, which means all humans and animals die off too.

So these climate change extremists who want to force everyone to create a “zero carbon footprint” by whatever year they proclaim, well they are members of the climate cult who are demanding we render the earth uninhabitable. Sounds criminal.

The “Church of Global Warming” is now prosecuting all dissenters who don’t agree that CO2 is the biggest threat on earth.

Supposedly now, if you actually believe in real science, then you are “anti-science,” because real science disproves global warming and all this talk of CO2 being the enemy of human survival. In fact, scientific studies reveal that CO2 has played a significant role in the re-greening of the earth after abnormally low CO2 levels limited our planet’s vegetation.

Keep your truth news in check by adding Preparedness.news to your favorites list for tuning into ways to survive the fake climate change apocalypse being ushered in by the greedy globalists.

Sources for this article include: