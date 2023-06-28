Let’s face it. With Joe Biden eating ice cream in the White House and Merrick Garland weaponizing the DOJ to defend the Biden Crime Family, there’s no chance of anything close to justice coming to Hunter or anyone else in the family.

It’s up to Republican state Attorneys General to go after the evildoers. So why aren’t they? As Kash Patel noted on Truth Social, Democrat AGs go after Donald Trump and other Republicans all the time. Why hasn’t Hunter Biden, at the very least, been brought to justice for crimes in red states?

Are there any State AGs or DAs that are willing to prosecute Hunter Biden/family for crimes they have committed in their red states? They do it to @realDonaldTrump, why are yall so afraid to act? You got 24 hours to get moving, then im naming names right here on @truthsocial … MAN UP

That was posted Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see what Patel posts Wednesday since we can assume the feckless AGs and DAs on the right will do nothing.