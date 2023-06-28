The United States is at fault for pushing the globe toward other currencies as countries continue to ditch the dollar. Aleksey Mozhin, Russia’s representative at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) told RIA Novosti on Monday that the U.S. is creating conditions that make the dollar undesirable.

The U.S. dollar has been on a downslide for quite some time.

According to Mozhin, more states are boosting the use of alternative currencies in cross-border transactions, in particular the Chinese yuan. “We can see that Iranians, Brazilians, and Saudis are already switching to trade in yuan, not only with China, but also with third countries,” Mozhin noted.

As of right not, the dollar still accounts for most international settlements and deposits worldwide. However, American officials are already sounding the alarm over the greenback’s fate, Mozhin claimed, due to what he described as the abandonment of the US currency. “It’s clear that it will not happen at once, but the process has begun,” he said.

As the dollar continues to fail, the rulers will continue to push hard to convince the masses to take up their CBDC (central bank digital currency) and submit to the digital totalitarian slave state that’s been building up around humanity for decades.

The US uses the dollar “for the purposes of national interests, [and] the economic and financial obligations of one country,” therefore it is “wrong” that it is so widely used elsewhere, Mozhin concluded.

According to a report by RT, the share of the dollar and euro in Russia’s international settlements fell from 90% in early 2022 to less than 50% by the end of last year – a trend that will continue, according to Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.