“Pregnant women should get vaxxed,” they said.

The Covid-19 “vaccines” have proven to be the most dangerous and falsely promoted government-backed drugs in the history of mankind. The death tolls continue to rise, and despite unambiguous evidence that they’re neither safe nor effective, they’re still being heavily promoted as such. Corporate media, academia, and most in the medical community are either too scared or too complicit to report the truth.

Even as it seems to many that medical tyranny is waning and Pandemic Panic Theater is in its final act, the need to share information about the jabs has increased. Complacent people are gullible people. We expect another round of… something… to be launched any time between now and Election Day, 2024. That’s why data like this is so important to share:

Reports of Miscarriage / Stillbirth by Year Receivedhttps://t.co/sngpyyEQqm pic.twitter.com/FOZeb86MFc — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) June 28, 2023

It doesn’t take a mathematician to notice the sharp increase in stillbirths and miscarriages that took place in 2021. Over 5,100 have been reported since the Covid jabs were unleashed on the public. In 2020, there were 65, according to the CDC’s own data.

Any doctor, politician, academic, or journalist who used their status of influence to compel pregnant women to get jabbed is complicit in deaths of these preborn children. And if 5,100 have been reported, that means between 51,000 and 510,000 have actually died needlessly.