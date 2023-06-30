Mike Pence is a warmongering NeoCon. Let’s get that out of the way up front. His visit to Ukraine this week marked a low point for him as he sides with the UniParty Swamp to antagonize Russia as much as possible.

We can feel sympathetic for the Ukrainian people without getting involved. In 2023, the United States cannot handle its own massive problems, so moonlighting in Ukraine is nonsensical. Pence disagrees.

Here’s his post from the safety of Kiev:

I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal, and I know who needs to win this war in Ukraine, and it’s the people fighting for their freedom and fighting to restore their national sovereignty. There is no room in our party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom.

To be clear, opposition to sending taxpayer dollars to Ukraine or a desire for peace to be negotiated are NOT being examples of being an “apologist for Putin,” but Pence conflates everything as the swamp creature that he is. We have so many problems in the United States right now that any penny sent to the Ukrainian government is a slap in the face of Americans.

Attorney Robert Barnes wasn’t buying what Pence was selling:

This is the kind of fraud @Mike_Pence is. He describes as “freedom” a country that banned free speech, banned free press, banned free exercise of religion, banned opposing parties, banned opposing media, and locked up priests, political opponents and protest bloggers.

We need a leader in the White House who has a track record of negotiating peace. That should be the extent of our involvement in the war. No more taxpayer dollars as too much has been wasted already. No more weapons. No more pandering to Volodymyr Zelensky. Let’s focus on our problems stateside and let the Ukrainians fight their own battles.