Legislation recently proposed by the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee calls for any current or former government workers to hand over materials of “non-earth” origin to the defense department’s office that investigates UFOs.

Bill S. 2103, introduced in the Senate on June 22, says anyone currently or formerly under contract with the federal government would have 180 days to give any “non-earth origin or exotic unidentified anomalous phenomena [UAP] material” to the director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO).

The AARO is a new Pentagon office set up in July 2022 due to an increasing number of reported UFO activities. UAP is the new term often used for a variety of phenomena including what used to be widely called UFOs (unidentified flying objects).

The bill also states that “the Federal Government must expand awareness about any historical exotic technology antecedents previously provided by the Federal Government for research and development purposes.”

The government is essentially trying to “dig out any UAP-associated technology that is or ever was controlled by the federal government,” UFO researcher Douglas Dean Johnson said in an article on his website. Johnson was the first to report on the bill’s parts related to UAPs.

The reference to “historical exotic technology antecedents” would suggest in this case reverse-engineered alien technology, Johnson says.

AARO’s purpose is not only to look at whether there is extraterrestrial life, but also to address the security risk of unknown aircraft, whether terrestrial or extraterrestrial in origin.

Bill S. 2103 says it is important to gather all information and materials possible “due to the increasing potential for technology surprise from foreign adversaries.”

The United States wishes to “retain its global lead in critical advanced technologies,” the bill states.

Certain officials are exempt from providing information or materials, including the director of National Intelligence, the principal deputy director of National Intelligence, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

The Intelligence Committee legislation added that as long as individuals come forward with their UAP-related information or materials within the 180 days, “[n]o criminal or civil action may lie or be maintained in any Federal or State court against any person for receiving material or information described in subsection.”