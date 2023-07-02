Editor’s Note: This story hit my desk a couple of days ago and I passed because it’s “just” the EU and at this point their lunacy is worth disregarding. But Friday, the White House embraced the idea, so I’m publishing this article late. I should have known that no matter how bad an idea is, we shouldn’t assume the Biden-Harris regime won’t embrace it. Here’s Michael Snyder…

What are they thinking? Without enough sunlight, life on this planet would not be able to survive for long. So when global leaders start talking about blocking out the sun or “re-engineering the atmosphere”, we should all get really, really nervous.

Plants need sunlight in order go grow. So less sunlight would mean less food for all of us. And considering the fact that we are already in the early stages of a horrifying global food crisis, growing enough food should be a very high priority. Unfortunately, the globalists see things very differently. They are apparently willing to implement extremely risky measures in a desperate attempt to get temperatures back into a range that they consider to be “normal”. The following comes from a Bloomberg article entitled “EU Looks Into Blocking Out the Sun as Climate Efforts Falter”…

The European Union will join an international effort to assess whether large-scale interventions such as deflecting the sun’s rays or changing the Earth’s weather patterns are viable options for fighting climate change.

The bloc will announce a framework Wednesday for assessing the security implications of a rapidly warming planet, such as the potential for scarce water or food to trigger conflict and migration, according to a draft document seen by Bloomberg. Part of that assessment includes studying the potential dangers of re-engineering the atmosphere.

This is madness.

Blocking out the sun isn’t going to solve anything.

In fact, it would have the potential to create far bigger problems than we are facing now.

But the globalists are desperate. Even though they have been imposing unthinkable mandates on their populations, carbon emissions just aren’t going down fast enough to meet their goals. For example, the Dutch government is actually forcing thousands of farmers to turn over their farms…

The Dutch government is planning to purchase and then close down up to 3,000 farms in an effort to comply with a European Union environmental mandate to slash emissions, according to reports. Farmers in the Netherlands will be offered “well over” the worth of their farm in an effort to take up the offer voluntarily, The Telegraph reported. The country is attempting to reduce its nitrogen pollution and will make the purchases if not enough farmers accept buyouts. “There is no better offer coming,” Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister, told the Dutch parliament on Friday.

Shutting down thousands of farms in the midst of the worst global food crisis in modern history is literally an insane thing to do. But they are doing it anyway.

And the government of Canada is considering similar measures. Canada is supposed to reduce carbon emissions from fertilizer by 30 percent by 2030, and so the government is looking at ways to impose draconian production reductions on farmers…

Production losses could be significant, according to an analysis commissioned by Fertilizer Canada. Canada could lose over 160 million metric tons of canola, corn and spring wheat between 2023 and 2030 due to the plan, according to the report. That’s nearly double Canada’s expected grain production this season. Agriculture emissions have soared in recent decades as farmers apply more fertilizer to increase output. Emissions from crop soils rose 87 per cent to about 7.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide over three decades through 2020, according to the latest data from Environment and Climate Change Canada .

I can’t even begin to describe how stupid this is.

We need more food, not less.

Here in the United States, the USDA has made fighting climate change their number one priority. The following comes from Doug Casey…

The US Department of Agriculture has about 100,000 employees. It’s one of the many US government departments that should be abolished. If any of those 100,000 employees actually know anything about agriculture or farming—most of them don’t—they should go out and do it, as opposed to making the lives of farmers miserable. Interestingly, the #1 mission of the USDA, stated on its website, is to combat climate change. Not to improve food production. The USDA, the EPA, and many others create regulations on everything and anything that farmers do today. I’d point out that according to USDA rules, a “farm” is any piece of land that produces over or can produce over $1000 worth of product. That’s an unbelievably low amount. A garden in your backyard can be deemed a farm if it suits the authorities.

I feel so sorry for our farmers.

They shouldn’t have to put up with this.

Sadly, the zealotry of the climate change cult seems to get more extreme with each passing year.

In New York City, officials are actually planning to crack down on restaurants that use pizza ovens that are powered by coal and wood…

Historic Big Apple pizza joints could be forced to dish out mounds of dough under a proposed city edict targeting pollutant-spewing coal-and-wood-fired ovens, The Post has learned. The New York City Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new rules that would order eateries using the decades-old baking method to slice carbon emissions by up to 75%.

If you have had pizzas that are cooked over real flames, you know how incredibly delicious they can be.

But if authorities in New York City have their way, New Yorkers will soon be deprived of such pleasure.

We live in a world that is literally going insane. We aren’t going to make enough food for everyone in the world this year, and the outlook for future years is even worse.

Our leaders know that global famine is coming, but they seem absolutely determined to make it even worse. During this upcoming holiday, take some time to enjoy our sun while you still can.

If the globalists have their way, it won’t be too long before the sun is much dimmer and much less sunlight is reaching our planet.

Article cross-posted from The Economic Collapse Blog.