Alex Soros, the son of billionaire financier George Soros, recently engaged in discussions with prominent Democrats shortly after assuming leadership of the influential Open Society Foundations (OSF). This aligns with his established pattern of privately meeting with influential politicians and publicly sharing these encounters.

This meeting seems to be his first interaction with federal lawmakers since taking charge of his father’s robust multibillion-dollar nonprofit network, which channels substantial funds into left-wing initiatives. On June 11, OSF announced Alex’s appointment as the head of the organization after George Soros decided not to pass it on to any of his other children. However, George ultimately acknowledged Alex’s merit, stating, “He’s earned it.”

Following the announcement, Alex hosted an event in New York, featuring House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and other prominent Democrats from the Empire State, including Representatives Jerry Nadler, Gregory Meeks, and Pat Ryan. Alex shared details of the event on Instagram, writing, “Back in a New York minute to host distinct members of the New York for hmp with [Rep. Hakeem Jeffries] and members of the New York house delegation, [Rep. Pat Ryan, Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Gregory Meeks, Rep. Ritchie Torres] on their quest to take the back [sic] the 2024 majority! And always supporting the sneaker caucus!”

Since 2018, Alex has consistently posted numerous pictures of himself with leading House and Senate Democrats on his social media profiles. Among them, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California appear most frequently. Alex has had at least nine meetings with Schumer, whom he refers to as his “good friend,” and at least eight visits with Pelosi, whom he praises as the “greatest Speaker of the House in American History!”

Just weeks ago, Alex shared a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris, expressing his pleasure at catching up with her. He has enjoyed extensive access to the Biden White House, and it seems he continues to maintain a direct line of communication as he assumes a leadership role in one of the most prominent liberal foundations in the United States. After handing over control, George Soros stated that they “think alike,” but Alex emphasized his more political approach.

Based on a previous review of visitor logs by Fox News Digital, Alex has visited the White House at least 17 times since 2021. His most recent visits occurred between February 8 and 10. While the logs identify individuals such as Jon Finer, Jordan Finkelstein, and Mariana Adame as those greeting Alex, it remains unclear with whom he met during these sessions. The visitor logs often include White House staff who handle appointments, escort guests, and introduce them to other personnel, making it challenging to determine the intended meeting host.

For example, in January, a White House official confirmed that two of Alex’s past visits were with Ron Klain, Biden’s former chief of staff, despite Klain not being listed in the records. Previous inquiries about the nature of Alex’s meetings went unanswered by OSF, and the White House did not respond to similar inquiries.

Alex has also made substantial political donations to Democrats in recent years, albeit on a smaller scale compared to his father. Since the 2018 elections, he has contributed over $5 million to federal political campaigns. His largest contribution during this period, $2 million, was made to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC. In 2020, Alex donated over $700,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, making him one of its top donors. Additionally, he has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee, and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). He has also made significant contributions to state Democratic parties and individual campaigns, often reaching the maximum allowable amount.

Alex, who is now 37 years old, sought to establish his own identity separate from his father’s during his time as a Ph.D. student at UC Berkeley by launching the Alexander Soros Foundation. In a 2012 interview with The New York Times, he expressed his desire to avoid being perceived as “just another lazy deadbeat trust fund kid” if he failed to succeed. However, it appears that the foundation has been less prominent compared to his other endeavors.

An OSF spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment regarding Alex’s meetings with Democratic lawmakers.