China’s “shock troops” already are inside the United States.

And “the concern is that, on the first day of war in Asia they will take down America’s power lines, poison reservoirs, assassinate officials, start wildfires, spread pathogens, and create terror by bombing shopping malls and supermarkets.”

That’s the warning from Gordon G. Change, the author of “The Coming Collapse of China” and a Gatestone Institute distinguished senior fellow.

He wrote at the institute, where he is on its advisory board, that Chinese migrants are gaining entry to the U.S. through the southern border, in “unprecedented numbers.”

“Once here, the military fighters can link up with China’s agents already in place or Chinese diplomats,” he said, estimated their numbers already had 5,000 to 10,000.

He cited Richard Fisher, of the International Assessment and Strategy Center, who told Gatestone recently, “When the Chinese Communist Party starts its war against Taiwan and the United States, Americans should expect that Chinese sleeper agents now in America will hit targets like gas stations and military-age Chinese now crossing our border will be mobilized for assassination attacks and assaults on U.S. military bases.”

That means, “The next war in Asia will almost certainly be fought on U.S. soil, perhaps on its first day. Unsuspecting Americans will be in the fight.”

He explained, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that the number of apprehensions of Chinese migrants in the first five months of the current federal fiscal year was more than double that during all of the last fiscal year. The 8,000 Chinese migrants apprehended this calendar year are more than quadruple the number apprehended in the comparable period a year ago.”

They’re flying to Ecuador, which allows entry, and they then make their way through Columbia and Panama.

And he warned, “Some migrants are almost certainly members of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Representative Mark Green (R-Tenn.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said at a press conference on the 14th of this month that a Border Patrol sector chief informed him that some of the Chinese migrants at the southern border have ‘known ties to the PLA.’”

On reaching the United States, under Joe Biden administration’s programs, they are simply “released into America.”

He noted China “has already been probing sensitive installations. Chinese agents posing as tourists have, for instance, intruded into bases, including the Army’s Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. There, the suspected Chinese agents drove past a base gate and were later apprehended with a drone inside their car.”

Green explained, “We have no idea who these people are, and it’s very likely, using Russia’s template of sending military personnel into Ukraine, China is doing the same into the United States.”

