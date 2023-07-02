During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Fourth of July Special, Arizona Republican Kari Lake hinted at the possibility of running for the U.S. Senate. Lake, who was the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona last year, spoke about her new book “Unafraid: Just Getting Started” during the interview.

When asked by Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle if she was considering another run for office in Arizona, Lake, who is challenging her narrow election loss, confirmed that she is contemplating another bid. She emphasized that she has not given up on her legal battle to secure and reform elections and expressed her belief that real people should be involved in politics.

Lake stated, “I may run for Senate, I’m considering that. It’s something I may have to do because we can’t have people who don’t care about Arizonans representing us in Washington, DC. Got a lot of options on the table. I’m taking a look at all of them, and I’ll be making some decisions here in the coming months.”

It’s worth noting that Republican Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb has already announced his bid for the U.S. Senate, potentially setting up a primary contest with Lake if she decides to run. On the Democratic side, Rep. Ruben Gallego has launched a campaign for the Democratic nomination as Senator Kyrsten Sinema switched from the Democratic Party to become an independent last year. Sinema is reportedly considering her own bid for the Senate, setting the stage for a three-way showdown.

During the interview, Lake also revealed an interesting incident related to her book. She mentioned that while writing “Unafraid,” a “high profile person” tried to bribe her to stay out of politics by offering her a cushy job, a nice paycheck, and a position on a board. However, Lake refused the offer, stating that she is not motivated by money and is determined to continue her political career.

“Unafraid,” which was released on Tuesday, is described by Lake as a memoir chronicling her upbringing in America’s heartland and her career as a journalist. The book also delves into the state of political affairs and discrepancies she sees in the 2020 and 2022 elections. It covers various aspects of her life, and Lake wrote it from the heart, aiming to make it a page-turner for readers.

The book’s prologue, titled “crash landing,” teases a gripping account of a close brush with death on the campaign trail during an unfortunate flight. Lake hopes that readers will find the book captivating and engaging from the first sentence of the prologue.