Russia claims that it has neither the intention nor the capability to “contain” NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) the United States-led military bloc, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said. However, Russia also demands that its security concerns regarding NATO be met.

Medvedev further argued in a keynote article on Sunday against the notion that Russia miscalculated in its attempt to prevent NATO’s expansion into Ukraine, and caused Finland and Sweden to apply for membership, according to a report by RT.

What Russia has always called for was “not to invite into NATO the former parts of our country. Especially those with which we have territorial disputes,” Medvedev wrote. He pledged that Russia will stop “the threat” of Ukraine joining the bloc “one way or another.” Since NATO members say that a nation cannot join while being engaged in an armed conflict, “the conflict [with Ukraine] will be permanent because Russia’s existence is at stake,” he warned.

This means this war will not end, and not only that, we can probably expect the military-industrial complex of the United States to ignite further conflict as this war ramps up and crosses more borders. Western nations are already clashing with the rest of the world in an attempt to preserve their hegemony. “One does not need to be a prophet to realize: this phase of confrontation will… last for decades,” Medvedev predicted.

The only alternative is a painfully negotiated rearrangement of the global balance of power, under which Ukraine would not exist in its current form of an “anti-Russia,” he added. “The Kyiv regime must be annihilated. Banned by law as a fascist entity in civilized Europe,” he declared.

Another world war could be coming, and as this conflict rages on. All we can do is hope cooler heads prevail and those going to die as slaves of the ruling classes in these countries actually start to say no and realize following the orders of their masters to harm others is far from moral and noble.

