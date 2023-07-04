Sleepy Joe Biden’s Director of Human Health and Services proclaims the following: We have issued some guidelines that say that a provider who receives Medicare funding/Medicaid funding must be prepared to offer gender-affirming care.”

He also said HHS will be relentless in this pursuit, saying “We’re not going to stop… everywhere we have an opportunity at the federal level…” – and even after that he threw in the disclaimer that the feds “don’t control healthcare,” but then said it states “want that Medicaid dollar to come to your state, we’re gonna make sure you check the box.”

In other words, the demented, perverted Biden Regime is outright and literally COERCING every medical center in the country into performing child genitalia mutilation surgery or be denied federal funding via Medicaid/Medicare for everything. This type of surgery has nothing to do with “care” and “affirming” fake genders is not medicine. All of this “woke” language is brainwashing language and delusional, at best.

Affirming pseudo-science through woke perversions now being enforced with federal funding by brainwashing officials

If anyone talks about biological science now, they are “anti-science” and gay-bashing bigots. According to the Left, all liberals, and the atheist “community” of drag queens, there is no such thing as a biological girl or woman, and no such thing as a biological boy or man.

Nobody is born either gender anymore, according to the Left, as we are all “gender-fluid” and can switch back and forth at any given moment, deciding whether we want to give birth to children and breastfeed them, or have our bodies create sperm to impregnate the other gender-confused furries.

Suddenly, every adult in America is supposed to support gender-affirming care, which really means children getting genitalia-mutilating surgery and taking cancer-tumor-inducing hormones, and all of this WITHOUT their parents permission.

Plus, this twisted so-called “care” is to be funded with taxpayer monies, and if we don’t all agree to it, then hospitals across the country will be denied all Medicare/Medicaid funding for everything else. In other words, be a complete perverted freak and support child abuse through fake gender switching or be denied actual healthcare. This is fake science and needs to be stopped in its tracks.

The brainwashing campaign is in full swing to force all American adults to use the language of the pedophiles or suffer the consequences. If you don’t call it “gender-affirming care,” then you’re labeled a hater, and hate language on social media is becoming a serious crime, where you can serve jail time for it.

Everyone must now support cutting off little boy’s penises if they say they like the color pink, or cutting off little girl’s breasts if they say they want their hair cut short, according to the atheist liberals who hate God, hate humanity, and like trying to turn kids into mutilated gender-fluid freaks. This is becoming a global atrocity. It’s perverted and sick, and now it’s becoming a federal-mandated, Big Tech enforced, communist-controlled, anti-science, perversion and brainwashing campaign.

Tune your internet dial to Gender.news for updates on extreme liberals with hidden agendas trying to turn normal kids into gender-confused freaks. Don’t let the communists, perverts, and atheists take over the country and turn everyone’s kids and teenagers into brainwashed freaks who are infertile and can’t even have their own nuclear family.

