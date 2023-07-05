An unprecedented “seismic” shift is about to shake social media. Or at least that is what we are being breathlessly told by the sages of leftist “Big Tech.” In a direct challenge to Twitter, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is about to launch his own comparable social media platform “Threads.” And if you were unaware of this momentous news until now, do not feel bad. Outside of the “Big Tech” echo chamber, few others have heard about it either. Moreover, expect the world we live in to be little different on Friday, the day after the much ballyhooed Threads Thursday launch.

It is altogether telling that Zuckerberg and his kind think they can somehow neutralize the reach of Twitter, for which they have total disdain ever since it was purchased by multi-billionaire Elon Musk. Upon taking the helm, Musk proceeded to clean house and rescue Twitter from the mire of leftie censors and manipulators who had thoroughly stifled and choked the voices of Conservatives and Patriots. Instead, Musk contends for free speech for all, not fearing an open exchange of ideas on the Twitter platform. Among “Big Tech” and its Fake News lackeys, the outrage against Musk has been venomous and incessant ever since.

This pattern is actually a repeat of other events which transpired in recent decades. In the late 1980s, America was stunned to suddenly hear the frank and refreshing honesty of Rush Limbaugh over the AM radio airwaves. Prior to his daily three hour program, the only “news” of National issues that was available to the American people was filtered through the near monopoly of the “networks,” along with the New York Times and Washington Post. It was nearly impossible to gain access to the facts in any other manner.

However, Limbaugh combined his inimitable sense of humor with a surgical precision in spotlighting the happenings of the day, seeing through the bias, “connecting the dots,” and explaining all of it in stark clarity for the Nation. Suddenly, leftists had lost their critically necessary media/information monopoly, by which they had been steadily encroaching on the morals and traditions of America’s history and founding. Finally, Americans were getting the truth. Something drastic had to be done! Amazingly, the leftist political apparatus presumed it could simply out muscle Limbaugh on the AM talk radio venue.

Several nearly comical flailing attempts followed, all of which stumbled along for a few years before shutting down. In the mid 1990s former Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle was put in front of a microphone. Surely, being the consummate leftist Democrat D.C. insider, he could outwit Limbaugh, a mere commoner who had gained a voice. Eventually, the plug was pulled on the pathologically insipid Daschle debacle.

A bigger, more coordinated, and more expensive effort was undertaken with “Air America.” Being well-funded by agenda-driven leftists, it was a guaranteed success, since big money, credentials, and “connections” are how the left promotes itself. But as was the case with Tom Daschle, Air America had everything it needed, except an interested audience. For starters, leftists on “Main Street” had no motivation to revert to talk radio when they had such ready availability of their narrative on virtually every other media outlet.

Could leftists actually believe that Limbaugh’s loyal audience, which was so appreciative that someone was finally giving a voice to the viewpoint they instinctively knew to be correct, would easily abandon him simply because another AM radio outlet was regurgitating the lies of the nightly “News”? More appropriately phrased, the question is “Can leftists grasp that Real America has no interest in any more of their abhorrent and perverse propaganda, simply because it is being offered through another accommodating outlet?” In any case, they have no intention of allowing reality to interfere with their sole motivation, which is the advancement of their agenda.

So, tying all of this back to Musk v. Zuckerberg, speculation abounds as to just how much competition Elon Musk can expect to face from the Zuckerberg cabal. And the answer is not hard to predict. Perhaps the “Threads” platform will have more bells and whistles than Twitter, and the promise that it can be integrated with other Zuckerberg/Meta platforms may be alluring, but only to those who are already enamored with the other, more insidious aspects of the Facebook labyrinth.

For several years now, and particularly since the election of President Trump in 2016, Facebook has been malignant and shameless in its efforts to suppress truth, while promoting the leftist/Globalist narrative as uncontested “fact.” From the lies of the Russian “collusion” hoax, to the entire Covid/lockdown debacle, to the despotic vax nightmare, Facebook has disgraced itself and destroyed any shred of credibility with its flagrant censorship, abetted by a monotonously predictable leftist “Fact Checking” machine that would make Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s “Reich Minister of Propaganda,” green with envy.

Those who have attempted to defy the leftist narrative on Facebook are regularly stunned to find out their accounts suspended, or even shut down entirely, for merely speaking truth. Others have their posts suppressed or shadowed by those smug leftie Facebook “Fact Checkers” who dutifully and consistently restate leftist ideology as the unassailable “truth.” Meanwhile, posts from lefties, containing the most profane lies and DNC talking points, go unchecked, and are allowed to proliferate with absolutely no efforts by Facebook to verify them.

It was the same despicable actions by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and his vast band of leftie minions, which eventually inspired Musk to buy the company and undertake the difficult task of reopening it to the light of truth. And it is the same inevitability of the Zuckerberg minions to continue their detestable “business as usual” on the “Threads” platform, or any other platform Zuckerberg and his Meta corporation can envision, that will keep intellectually honest people from flocking to his site.

Elon Musk clearly knows he has no reason to be worried. Bring it on!

Bio

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.