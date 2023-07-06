The absolute refusal by corporate media to address trans-supremacy makes reading their stories nearly impossible without an understanding of how wokeness has destroyed them. The latest media debacle came from a heartbreaking story of a teen boy in a small town in West Sussex, England, who was raped, beaten, and left naked on a wooded area.
According to the report, two “women,” including one who is 6’3″ tall, attacked the boy. At no point in the story does it even acknowledge that these were actually men pretending to be women because in our post-truth society, gender identity supersedes scientific reality.
As TexasLindsay noted on Twitter, corporate media is always careful to never offend rapists if they’re transvestites:
Two adult men dressed as women raped a minor (a boy). One assailant was 6’3” wearing air Jordan’s and the other was 5’9” likely wearing a blonde wig. BBC decided it was more important to not offend the rapists than to accurately describe the attackers.
Here’s the BBC‘s inaccurate article:
Boy left unclothed after Burgess Hill sexual assault by two women
A teenage boy who was sexually assaulted by two women woke up with his clothes removed and injuries to his head and body, Sussex Police have said. The 15-year-old was walking along Cants Lane in Burgess Hill before heading through a wooded area towards World’s End at about 18:15 BST on 4 June. He was assaulted and woke up on the floor, police said.
Both women were between 18 and 20 years old, one being 6ft 3in (1.9m) tall and with bright dyed red hair. She was wearing blue shorts and black crop top with pink Air Jordan trainers, and had glasses, a police spokesman said. The other was about 5ft 9in (1.75m) tall with long white blonde hair and spoke with a Merseyside accent. Anyone who recognises the descriptions or saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Sussex Police.
It wasn’t too long ago when corporate media at least had the decency to denote a criminal was a “biological male.” They won’t even risk offending the woke crowd with such important information anymore.
Glenn Beck kind of lost me (and many other Americans) as a listener when a severe case of TDS literally broke him, rolling his face in a bowl of crushed Cheetos to impersonate Trump. After losing 3/4 of his empire because of his stance, he later apologized, regrouped and began eating (gaining at least 50 lbs).
I say all of that to say this: I stumbled upon his show recently and was surprised by the chilling yet cogent thought he espoused. He believes the liberal elites realize they can’t sensor conservatives indefinitely (as is witnessed in the current Missouri v Biden censorship case injunction) and have long been about controlling the narrative by changing the language and words that are “acceptable” for use. The Michigan “proper” pronoun bill comes to mind.
He believes the missing piece of their puzzle is the full adaptation and unleashing of AI on the global populous in the form of information supplier/gatekeeper. “While most conservatives have learned to ‘read between the lines’ of a New York Times article, when AI is fully actualized to this purpose, no news source will be credible or be able to be taken at face value. In essence, filling the airwaves with static.”
While I’ve looked at Beck suspiciously ever since the Cheetos incident, his hypothesis is just demonic enough to be right up the socialist’s alley. We very well could be striding headlong into the information dark ages and…would we know if we were?