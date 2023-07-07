I had a relatively marginal Christian upbringing as a child and really didn’t become interested in questions of a metaphysical nature until later in life. My relationship to organized religion has always been to meet it with skepticism. I appreciate the fundamental moral messages and the aspirations to care for your fellow man, but I often wonder if a theocratic system would just end up becoming another form of tyranny. There are so many elements of organized religion that can be exploited by evil people who want to use it for their own ends. Collectivism is collectivism, is it not?

I don’t think I became truly immersed in the concept of a creatively engineered universe until I started studying quantum physics and Jungian psychology – Then I realized, there was FAR too much synchronicity in the world, far too much evidence that there is some kind of design, some kind of plan to life. I might not understand what the plan is, but I can see the mathematical and psychological fingerprints of what one might call “God.”

It’s the reason I could never take atheism seriously. The claim of atheism has long been that the philosophy has nothing to do with faith and everything to do with evidence. Yet, every time I see an atheist confronted with evidence of creative design, they dismiss it blindly. This kind of ignorance has always been more horrifying to me that anything else – The notion of “scientific cultism” and tyranny hiding behind false claims of logic and rationalism.

I’m explaining my position on this issue to drive home the fact that I do not hold any affiliation to any particular church or religious group. I will defend Christianity when I feel it deserves to be defended, and I will criticize Christianity when I feel certain groups or church leaders have gone astray. For example, anyone who reads my work knows I have outlined evidence that the Pope is an utter fraud and a globalist puppet. There are wolves in sheep’s clothing within every belief system.

So, when I say I hear a deafening silence among Christian churches when it comes to the political and social climate today, this is coming from someone who is NOT quick to call for theocratic intervention. Even I find the lack of faith…disturbing.

But maybe I need to qualify my concerns a little more? How about the sudden rise of Unitarian and progressive groups making a mockery of churches and co-opting Christian ceremonies to include woke propaganda, LGBT Marxism and moral relativism? Where is the organized response from Christians on this development?

These are not isolated incidents – The woke cult is creating their own religion by hijacking the religions of others. Not because they want to find inner peace, but because they see the church as a center of power and they want a piece of that action.

Why isn’t there a mass call for Christian churches to reject the woke invasion? Why isn’t there a consortium of Christian leaders moving to denounce these fake churches, making sure that the public knows they do not associate with these groups? Where is the call to action? If it exists, I’m not seeing it anywhere. And let’s be clear – If there was ever a time for the Christian community to gain a wider membership, it would be now as the world enters a state of perpetual chaos. Yet, their response is muted and scattered.

Consider for a moment the proliferation in the western world of ideals which I can only describe as luciferian in nature – The notion that pride and narcissism are virtues and that human beings are meant to be gods. The notion that children’s bodies are a gender fluid laboratory for insane medical practitioners that deny the unassailable laws of biology and engage in mass sterilization. The notion that humanity must one day be replaced by machine thinking that disregards reason and moral compass for the sake of cold and sociopathic “efficiency.”

Woke is a vehicle, a mask for a greater monster, and it is being forced into the public consciousness. There has been an active and violent attempt to condition the populace to far-left ideology, and this ideology is deeply hostile to Christianity. You would think there would be a nationwide effort to take a stand on the part of the various denominations to ensure that this cult does not continue to gain ground.

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

I’ll be the first to argue that the liberty movement (as we sometimes refer to it) is an array of different movements joined together by a singular value – basic freedom.

Not the hedonistic freedom that the political left promotes, which asserts that conscience and reality are subjective; making all behaviors no matter how evil acceptable. No, natural freedoms are what we value, along with the non-aggression principle which dictates that you cannot harm me or take my freedoms unless my behavior is directly damaging the life and liberty of other people.

But what if the love of freedom alone is not enough to rally humanity together to fight the darkness we face today? What about the love of future generations? What if you and I have to fight and die for a freedom we will never personally enjoy? What if what we do today does not benefit us, but it benefits the next generation? What about the act of struggle and sacrifice for a greater cause, even a divine cause? Maybe the liberty movement needs a guiding hand – Maybe we need more Christian groups to step into the fray?

Let’s be honest, Christians have never been the cool kids, but it’s hard to deny that Christians and conservatives are swiftly becoming the new punk rock in the face of a wave of leftist authoritarianism that seeks to control how we think, how we feel, what we can say, who we can associate with, where we can work and how we participate in the economy. Only a couple years ago these people were trying to tell us they have the right to destroy us if we refused to take a pointless vaccine that doesn’t stop transmission or stop infection for a virus that 99.8% of people will easily survive.

In my mind the millions of people who fought back against that agenda are rebel heroes. However, we need to be doing more, a lot more, and that requires organization. Christian churches already have the fundamental structures to make that happen, but they aren’t working together. I see more organized actions from Muslim groups in the US than I do from Christians, and they’re only 1% of the population.

The elephant in the room is, of course, 501C3 status that churches use to remain free from federal taxes, but it’s a devil’s bargain. Specifically, 501C3 pertains to political advocacy or “issue advocacy” and churches risk losing their coveted tax exempt status if they are determined to be “influencing” legislation or elections in a partisan manner. Well, who gets to determine if a church is acting partisan? The IRS does, of course. In other words, the IRS can act arbitrarily to punish churches it views as a political threat to the prevailing agenda.

The only real solution is for churches to abandon 501C3 status en masse, or possibly form a peripheral organization outside of their respective houses of worship that they encourage their members to join – an organization that can act politically and does not rely on tax exemption to function.

It’s make or break time for Christians, I know that much. And even among those who are evangelical or prone to notions of Apocalypse, the people who argue that they will be whisked away by God’s hand in a rapture before the conflict ever reaches them, consider this –

News and opinions curated from over 300 conservative sources — Truth. Based. Media.

Ephesians 6:10-15

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace.”

Article cross-posted from Alt-Market.