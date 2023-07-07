As Russia’s plans for de-dollarization unfold , president ruler Vladimir Putin says that the West’s addiction to debt will be the cause of a global financial crisis. However, if a de-dollarization is successful, the BRICS nations could be much better of than NATO and the West. once the global economic crisis unfolds.

The uncontrolled accumulation of debt by Western countries is increasing the risk of a new global financial crisis, Putin warned on Tuesday as his ruling class works with China on a global de-dollarization plan.

According to a report by RT, Russia-China trade and economic cooperation is expanding, with over 80% of settlements between the two nations currently made in rubles and yuan, Putin has revealed. The Russian ruler was addressing a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday via video link from Moscow. The 23rd SCO summit is being chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trade between Russia and China has continued to accelerate after hitting a historic high of $190.3 billion in annual terms in 2022. Exports and imports have surged at a double-digit pace since the beginning of the year. This could mean economic trouble for the United States.

“The risks of a new global economic and financial crisis are rising against the background of the uncontrolled accumulation of debt in developed countries, social stratification and growing poverty around the world, and deteriorating food and environmental security,” Putin stated.

RT further reported that Putin emphasized that each of these problems is “complex and diverse in its own way,” but that when combined, they have fueled tensions around the world.

Last month, the executive director for Russia at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Aleksey Mozhin, cautioned that Western economies are in critical condition due to high levels of public debt. -RT

With Russia and China united against the heavily indebted Western nations, a major economic calamity could be incoming, especially if BRICS nations are successful at de-dollarizing the globe.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.