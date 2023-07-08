I am about to share something with you that is truly remarkable. The paths of three eclipses will combine to form a giant “Aleph” over America, and hardly anyone knows about this. Of course the Aleph is the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet. The second letter in the Hebrew alphabet is Bet. Most people don’t realize this, but our word “alphabet” originally came from a combination of Aleph and Bet. But is the fact that a giant “Aleph” will soon be completed over the United States significant? I believe that it is, and I will explain why in this article.

In the 21st chapter of Luke, Jesus warned us that “there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars” in the last days.

So we should be watching for such things.

In order for an eclipse to happen, both the sun and the moon must be involved. Previously, I have explained how the “Great American Eclipse” of 2017 would later combine with the “Great American Eclipse” of 2024 to create a giant “X” across America. The following is an excerpt from my book entitled “7 Year Apocalypse”…

Well, what would you say if I told you that an enormous “X” that is in the process of being marked across the United States will be completed in the year 2024? I know that may sound very strange, but stick with me and you will soon understand what I am talking about. On August 21st, 2017 the “Great American Eclipse” made headlines all over the world. It was the very first solar eclipse since 1918 that was able to be seen all the way from the west coast to the east coast. In the U.S., the path of the eclipse started in Oregon, it continued all the way across the continental United States, and it exited the country in South Carolina. But what makes that eclipse unlike any other is the fact that it will combine with another historic eclipse in 2024 to form a giant “X” across America. On April 8th, 2024 another “Great American Eclipse” will make headlines all over the planet. The path of that eclipse will cross over the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. If you plot the paths of the 2017 eclipse and the 2024 eclipse on the same map, you will clearly see that they combine to form a massive “X” right over the heartland of the continental United States.

The map below shows roughly what that giant “X” will look like…

The precise intersection formed by the Great American Eclipse of 2017 and the Great American Eclipse of 2024 covers portions of the states of Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.

If you closely examine this area on a map, you will see that it falls right in the middle of the New Madrid Fault Zone.

In several of my books I have discussed the fact that someday there will be an absolutely catastrophic earthquake along the New Madrid Fault Zone. It will be so massive that it will permanently alter the geography of the United States, and you won’t want to be anywhere around when that quake finally arrives.

But now we are discovering that there is even more to the story.

On October 14th, 2023 an annular solar eclipse will cross the United States from Oregon to Texas.

If you overlay the path of that annular solar eclipse on top of the paths of the Great American Eclipse of 2017 and the Great American Eclipse of 2024, you will see that those three eclipses actually combine to create a giant “Aleph” across America.

A tweet that was posted by Randy Sevy about this phenomenon has created quite a stir…

I just saw this and got the shivers. Look at that. Those are the 2017, 2023 and 2024 solar eclipses on the United States. That’s God’s signature. That’s an Aleph. 𐤀 The Aleph is the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet. The Aleph in Hebrew has a numerical value of one. The Aleph is also representative of God and the oneness of God. The One true God. The Aleph is also made of three lines. Also the number of God; The Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. The number three biblically represents divine wholeness, completeness and perfection. This Aleph 𐤀 is from the Paleo-Hebrew script, also Palaeo-Hebrew, Proto-Hebrew or Old Hebrew. The writing system found in ancient inscriptions of biblical Israel and Judah.

When you look at the map that Randy Sevy shared on Twitter, there is no doubt that it looks like an Aleph…

So what does all of this mean? I am not entirely sure. But let me share something else with you.

If you do a Google search for when the new moon in Jerusalem will be in October 2023, you will discover that it will be on October 14th. And that is the day when the annular solar eclipse will cross our country from Oregon to Texas.

If you do a Google search for when the new moon in Jerusalem will be in April 2024, you will discover that it will be on April 8th. And that is the day when the “Great American Eclipse” crosses America and completes the Aleph. By the way, April 8th also happens to be the first day of the first month on the Hebrew calendar. In other words, a brand new Biblical year begins on that date.

I find it hard to believe that this is just a coincidence. I think that God is trying to tell us something. Of course He has been trying to warn us in hundreds of different ways, but most people don’t want to listen.

The signs of the end times are literally being fulfilled all around us, but most of us refuse to see the truth. I will continue to do my best to sound the alarm, and I want to thank you for helping me to do that.

