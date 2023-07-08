A new report compiled by Uzay Bulut, a Turkish journalist who also serves as distinguished senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, charges that the United States under Joe Biden now is a “middleman” in a massive “child trafficking” scheme.

He wrote on the organization’s website that, “The criminal practice of trafficking and abusing hundreds of thousands of migrant children who cross the southern border is now, thanks to the open-border policy of the Biden administration, apparently ‘normal’ inside the U.S.”

He cites federal statistics about the millions of illegals encountered at the border in recent years, but pointedly notes that “at least 85,000 children are believed to be missing.”

He explained, “Many of those children are raped, used for forced labor, and forced to undertake brutal jobs ostensibly to ‘work off’ their debt by the criminal cartels who reportedly now control the Mexican side of the border and brought the children in.”

And he cites the comments from whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas, who told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement just weeks ago, “Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the U.S. government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children.”

Rodas, who was with the Health and Human Services bureaucracy under Biden, said, “Today, children will work overnight shifts at slaughterhouses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex. Today, children will call a hotline to report the are being abused, neglected, and trafficked…..”

She said she had volunteered to help with the crisis at the southern border.

“I thought I was going to help place children in loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are being trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited in home country, smuggled to the U.S. border, and ends when ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] delivers a child to a sponsors – some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of Transnational Criminal Organizations. Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used for earning income – this is why we are witnessing an explosion of labor trafficking.”

Bulut cites other testimony, too, from immigration expert Jessica M. Vaughan.

She said, “Numerous investigative journalism reports published over the years in the Washington Times, Reuters, and the New York Times, Project Veritas, and others, that provide graphic details of the experiences of UACs during and after their illegal crossing and placement with sponsors in the United States, including domestic servitude, sexual abuse, forced labor, labor exploitation, and illegal employment in manufacturing, landscaping, and other inappropriate and dangerous jobs.”

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

And he noted Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy has reported, “Over the last two years, this country has become an international hub for child trafficking. And the U.S. government is behind it. Under Biden, hundreds of thousands of children have come into this country illegally. Once they get here, most are sold for sex, used for cheap labor, or forced to join gangs. Nobody deserves this. Especially not children.”

And he cited comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that the Biden administration has created the “largest human smuggling operation in American history,” a comment to which Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., also subscribed.

The conclusion of the commentary is that Congress needs to “change the immigration laws and rein in the executive policies that are incentivizing the mass illegal migration.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact